“It was horrible”: Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her wedding day

Naomi Campbell’s children will “always come first.”

The 53-year-old supermodel, who has a two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son, admitted she would happily turn down interesting jobs if she had to miss any milestones.

“Things change when you become a mother, and I’m no different than any other parent. I’ve had to make decisions in my life ever since my daughter went to school,” she told the new issue of ELLE UK magazine. , I’ve been offered things that I would like to do and would do if I could. But I have to be there on the first day of my daughter’s school day. It’s very important. I have to be there to pick her up . My kids come first. And my daughter is really good. She understands that mom is working. But for me, it’s important to be there, especially when I tell her: ‘I’m coming to get you.’ If I say I’m there, I’m there. And in friendship, if I say I’m there, I’m there.”

Naomi especially enjoys traveling with her children.

She said: “I want my children to see the world and learn to understand different cultures, just like my mother did for me.

Five years ago, a video of Naomi went viral in which she was sanitizing the area around her on a plane wearing plastic gloves and a mask, but she insists there is nothing “extreme” in her ritual. was not.

She says there’s nothing “extreme” about her ritual: “I’ve been called all kinds of names. I’ve been wearing a mask for about 20 years. I’ve been cleaning planes as far as I know.” ”

“This may be extreme for some people but not for me. You can’t get sick in my job so I try my best to get to work in the morning.”