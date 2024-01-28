Young Cuban woman dies after alleged gas explosion

A young Cuban woman, identified on social media as Amanda (Amy DeGonz), died as a victim of a reported liquefied gas explosion that occurred on January 19.

People close to the girl said that she was a very sweet girl and they fired her from her job.

“Normally I don’t do this, especially so I don’t have to answer what happened or how it happened. Today a friend, a sister, part of my family passed away and I can’t stop thinking about all those things. The person we talked about, Belina Rodríguez Peguero, wrote on Facebook, “Nights when she wouldn’t let me sleep because I wanted to make plans for the future.”

“Life is the moments when we are happy and I should be grateful for all the moments I spent with her, she never let me be sad. Although today I can’t stop crying but I will always remember her with a smile. Wherever you are, I love you, Amy DeGonz EPD,” he added.

Dozens of people fired him from that post. “Wow, what sad news, a great woman and an excellent human being, always happy with a smile like a strong and warm hug”; Some people said, “EPD for Amanda, a great girl who gave so much happiness and love to all of us who knew her, my heartfelt condolences to her and her family.”

“What can I tell you, everyone’s beloved friend, warrior spirit and always knew how to give you the best smile, wherever you are I will always miss you. “EPD”; “Wow, that hurts a lot, this is very sad news, she was a good person and friend, happy, I haven’t seen her for a while and now that I got to know her it’s because she always My thoughts go out to her family and friends… Light to your dear soul Amandita, may God bless you wherever you are,” another said.