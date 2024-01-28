With her neon yellow gloves and micro leather jacket, Adele Exarchopoulos has redefined the code of glamor

Adele Exarchopoulos is a great friend of the House of Fendi. So the actress was present at the Italian label’s spring-summer 2024 haute couture show. For this occasion she chose an ultra sharp look.

Adele Exarchopoulos at the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show on January 25, 2024 © Fendi

Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture Fashion Week is over. From January 22 to 25, Paris successfully hosted fashion shows from the most prestigious luxury houses. To honor the last day of this fashion week, the label fendi Did not disappoint and presented a delicate collection that should be seen on the red carpet soon. Many celebrities traveled to appreciate the imagined pieces. kim jonesArtistic director of the Italian house.

from them, Adele Exarchopoulos Particularly attracted attention. The French actress opted for a look consisting of black pleated pants and a pair of heeled pumps. He had put one as a top short jacket Zipped in brown leather. Paying attention to detail on the tips of her nails, the actress also took care to match the color of her gloves, fluorescent yellow, for her handbag. French chic.

Zendaya at the Fendi Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 show on January 25, 2024 © Fendi

Stars, each more beautiful than the other

Adele Exarchopoulos isn’t the only guest who caused a sensation. Actress Reese Witherspoon And his daughter Ava Phillippe was also present. Donning a black mini dress for one and a chic yellow top for the other, mother and daughter did it again flawlessly. But the undisputed queen of the show, held at the Palais Brongniart, was undoubtedly Zendaya, After appearing in A ponytail dress A few days ago at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show, the American actress chose a longer option this time mermaid dress Purple in color. The piece included built-in gloves as well as a short train. Magnificent.