Without gluten! Prepare this moist carrot cake to enjoy a fluffy dessert

to enjoy a puffed sweets From the comfort of home, it’s delicious Moist Carrot Cake This would be the perfect recipe to replicate in a short time and then sit down with the whole family or loved ones to enjoy a delicious sweet treat.
But if for some reason people at home or having special meals like to enjoy sweets without glutenWhether due to health conditions or simply to try to avoid this type of protein, at least with the following recipe, you won’t have to worry about it, as it will be a bread free of said substance.
Learn how easy it is to cook delicious food Moist Carrot Cake Which apart from having an absolutely scrumptious consistency to tempt the palate, will also have the rich flavor every diner craves for in the afternoon with the hot beverage of choice.
Material
- 3 medium carrots, grated
- 350 grams oat flour
- ½ cup whole or vegetable milk
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
- 14 grams baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Preparation
- Blend half of the grated carrots and add half a cup of vegetable oil, you should get a homogeneous paste.
- In a bowl, beat the eggs one by one, when the preparation begins to reach a certain amount, add the sugar and beat very well, then mix what you have mixed with the rest of the grated carrots and the whole or vegetable milk . Mix with encompassing activities until fully integrated.
- Sift the flour with baking powder and baking soda, keep mixing, add cinnamon powder and beat one last time.
- Grease a mold with a little butter or vegetable oil, pour the previous preparation, tapping lightly to avoid the formation of air bubbles.
- Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 40 minutes. To check that it is ready, you can prick the surface with a toothpick, which should come out completely clean, but without the bread being completely dry, it should still have some moisture retained.
- Unwrap the mould, leave to cool slightly on a rack and decorate as desired, enjoy deliciously moist carrot cakes.
nutritional information
- Calories: 215kcal
- Carbohydrates: 46 grams
- Cholesterol: 1mg
- Protein: 8 g
- Sugar: 1 gram
- Fibers: 4G
- Sodium: 0.0002mg
- total fat: 35g
- saturated fats: 1 gram
