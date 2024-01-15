Won the candidacy for Asuncion

(CNN Spanish) — Lima to host 2027 Pan American Games As announced by the organization this TuesdayThe title was taken back from the Colombian city of Barranquilla about two months later.

Lima was competing against Asuncion to host the Games in 2027.

This Tuesday, both cities were able to present their candidatures at an extraordinary general assembly of Panam Sports, which was attended by 40 countries and where the X was finally voted.

Barranquilla, Inquisitive Headquarters

On January 2, Panem Sports – which brings together the National Olympic Committees of the countries of the Americas – decided to move the headquarters of the event to be held in 2027 from the Colombian city of Barranquilla.

At the time, the organization said the decision, taken unanimously by the executive committee, was due to “numerous violations of the current contract”.

The decision caused a political storm in Colombia, where local and national officials engaged in legal discussions to establish whose fault it was that host city status was withdrawn.

Two weeks later, Colombia’s then-Sports Minister, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez Cortés, resigned from her post, without mentioning the loss of the Pan American Games venue.

With information from Fernando Ramos and Mauricio Torres.