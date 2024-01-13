World time and channel where to watch the Spanish Super Cup final to be played in Saudi Arabia

2024-01-13
Barcelona defends its title this Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh against Real Madrid in the final played last season, trying to compensate for the defeat suffered a year ago.
“The team is very motivated, excited, it is the ideal scenario for a footballer,” said Barça coach Xavi Hernández in a press conference this Saturday.
The Barça team suffered a defeat on Thursday against an Osasuna team which once again showed Barça’s difficulties in closing out matches in which they had largely dominated.
While the white team gave its best performance in a difficult match against Atlético de Madrid, which was decided in extra time (5–3).
“We are fine, the team is calm, the players have recovered or will recover by tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti said.
Jude Bellingham And federico valverde He finished the game injured, but on Friday he was with his teammates in team training at Al-Nassr facilities, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.
Schedule
The Spanish Classic will be played in Saudi Arabia this coming Sunday. The match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will shock the world and that is why Diaz tells you the time when the match will start, depending on which country you are in.
Honduras, Mexico and Central America:1:00 pm
Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 2:00 pm
Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil: 4:00 pm.
Venezuela and Bolivia 3:00 pm
spain 9:00 pm
where to watch the channel
The broadcast of the match between Real Madrid Vs. The event, scheduled for Barcelona, this Sunday, January 14, at 2:00 pm at the Al-Awwal Stadium, will be broadcast on a special signal. ESPN+, DeSports (DirectV), Sky Sports and Movistar Plus
Similarly, in Ten You can follow all the matches online as well as match summaries and heroes’ statements.
