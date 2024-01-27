Xavi: “On June 30 I will no longer be the coach of Barcelona”

Xavi announced in a press conference that he would not be staying at Barcelona at the end of the season.

Barcelona — Javi It took him about an hour and a half to meet the media in the press room after the defeat against Villarreal. He locked himself in his locker room and waited there jon laporta, And he informed him, as he would later do publicly, that he would be leaving his position on the bench at the end of the season.

Xavi after the defeat against Villarreal Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“On June 30 I will leave the club. It is a decision I discussed with the staff and we have agreed with the president. Barça needs a change of course and I think that as a club It’s best for me to leave the club at the end of the season because it will help change the dynamics,” he said in the conference.

“Barça needs a change because this dynamic is very negative and I can’t find any explanation for it. You have to win the Bilbao game and you lose, today it’s a 4-2 game and you lose. It’s like that There are things that are not understood and we need to de-escalate the situation. This is how I explained it to the President and he understood me” explained the Catalan coach in a very healthy and calm way.

“I made the decision a long time ago. If I had won today I probably wouldn’t have announced it now, but it would have been next week or another week,” he said, arguing that coaching Barça would have cost him more. It’s very tiring” and brings tears on all levels. I know this club very well. “For a year now I have had to justify myself, repeating that things were going well, but there comes a time when you feel the need to leave.”

When asked if he would maintain his determination even if Barcelona won the Champions League, he revealed, “Yes. Nothing will change.” “We are going to fight it and I am as optimistic as LaLiga,” he replied.

“It is impossible to have Ferguson at Barça, completely impossible,” he lamented the atmosphere of a club which, he recalled, “abuses. I have given everything, everything and much more for Barça and I Will continue to give it until the end of the season, but since “I want the best for the club, I understand that it means leaving at the end of the season.”

“I feel most responsible. I think we have done a very good job but I think this decision will help the players and give comfort to the club. I am fine, but I have been thinking about it for several days. “I’ve decided and I don’t want to be like that.” Obstacle for Barça. I won’t be a problem. I will never be a problem for Barça,” he summed up.