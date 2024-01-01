Kim Loaiza Enters Billboard’s Album List With ‘Ex Amor’ – Billboard

space music

Mexican social star and singer Kim Loaiza makes debut on the albums list Board stupid in the beginning x loveHe is in door number 9 of Abre chart Latin Pop Album (Con del 30 de Deciembre).

x loveReleased on December 14 through Warner Latina, it debuted in the top 10 on Luminate with 2,000 album moves, equivalent to the number of albums received in the United States during the weekly release of December 15 to 21. Most of the set’s initial total comes from streaming units equivalent to the album. This figure is equivalent to 2.82 million official copies of the album’s songs during its first week.

legend of x love Them chart It is Loaiza’s first record contract with an important story, but amid a major controversy.

Last week, Loaiza announced that a series of songs featuring internet and musical controversies would be released on December 18. These include allegations of plagiarism by Karol G (he) Ella Nego Ann), sabotage the act of Mexican singer Kenya Bones in Mazatlán (Algo a lo que no se ha reredo) and confess on YouTube that in less than a decade for more than a decade, el ambien artist JD Pantoja, para genrer Publicity.

The 16-song album includes collaborations with Lit Killah, Noriel, Andy Rivera, Omar Montes, Juliano Sosa, Elvis de Yongol and Palita; Songs not entered in any list Board, delante x love The list of Latin pop albums released on December 30 includes titles from Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Juan Gabriel, Rosalía, Enrique Iglesias, Kali Uchis, Mana and Selena’s Delusions.