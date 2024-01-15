xavi press conference

2024-03-29



barcelona coach Javi This Friday, during the press conference before Saturday’s duel against Las Palmas, Hernández pointed out that his talented 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and 17-year-old Pau Cubarcy could become “symbols of an era in world football”. “His challenge is to remain in elite football for many years. They have the capabilities, conditions and mentality. They are two footballers who marked an era at Barça and in world football. “Barça is the biggest step forward in football,” Xavi said.

Yamal was the Spanish team’s best player in a friendly (3-3) against Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, while the Cuban made his international debut against Colombia in a 1-0 defeat at Wembley three days earlier. “Many people come but staying is the most difficult. He can do it, he has the mentality and the ability,” said the coach, who described Yamal as “very calm.” “On a mental level I see that he is a happy boy, a joker, who has more and more fun, he is happy,” he continued about the winger. Barcelona will try to reduce their eight-point gap with the leader real MadridWho will face Athletic on Sunday. The Blaugranas will then face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on 10 April.

