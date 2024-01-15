Anne Hathaway reveals she had a miscarriage while playing a pregnant woman in theater

The actress had never talked about this painful experience before. In an interview given to Vanity Fair USOn the cover of which she is this Monday, March 25, 2024, Anne Hathaway reveals that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015. At that time, the actress starred in grounded, A Broadway play, in which she played a pregnant woman about to give birth. A complicated period, which she remembers ever since, including her two pregnancies.

“I had to give birth on stage every night.”

“I was doing a play and I had to give birth on stage every night,” she recalls, adding that she kept the secret of her miscarriage and only told friends backstage. “It was very hard to keep it a secret when I was on stage and pretending everything was fine,” she said.

near Vanity Fair, Anne Hathaway also recalled the context in which she announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in 2019. lOne star discusses “infertility and the hell of pregnancy” and explains: “Given the pain I felt trying to get pregnant, it would seem dishonest to post something that brought me so much joy so that I know that The story is more nuanced than that for everyone,

Isolated women facing miscarriage

Before giving birth to her two children, the actress experienced real difficulties conceiving. To the extent of questioning oneself. She adds, “It’s really hard to want something so much and wonder if you’re doing something wrong.”

While discussing this miscarriage with her friends, Starr was surprised to realize that many of them had experienced the same thing. She also admits that she found a study that reported this, which estimated that 50% of pregnancies end this way.

,I was like, ‘Where is this information?’ Why do we feel unnecessarily isolated?’ This is where we have to suffer losses. So I decided to talk about it. What broke my heart, blew my mind and gave me hope was that for the next three years, almost every day, a woman would come to me crying and I would take her in my arms as she She was suffering pain and suddenly she was no more. “She’s the only one carrying it now,” says the actress.

Today, the 41-year-old actress is the mother of two children, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman and Jack Shulman, with her husband Adam Shulman. When she talks about abortion, she says that she is not afraid to talk about it. Because, after all, she was “not going to be shamed for something that statistically seemed completely normal to (her).”