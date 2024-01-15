They captured Gilbert Reyes, the alleged killer of three women in Roatan

According to information provided by Sanchez, Interpol Honduras, in coordination with Interpol of the Dominican Republic, managed to capture Gilbert Reyes Bermudez When he was preparing to leave that country after going through security at the airport.

security minister gustavo sanchez reported this Friday on his X account that he has already captured Gilbert Santiago Reyes Bermudez Alleged killer of three women in Roatan.

These were three young girls who disappeared and were murdered in Roatan

“Efforts have already begun to extradite him for the murder of three women in Roatan,” Sanchez said.

Young Gilbert Reyes, a US citizen, is allegedly responsible for the crime of murder of young women Maria Antonia Cruz, Dionne Solorzano and Nicandra McCoy, who were found dead inside a vehicle on January 9 this year.

According to police investigation, Gilbert Reyes, who has a criminal record for murder, is the prime suspect in the deaths of three young girls, as he was interacting with them on the island of Roatan when they were found dead.

The last he heard from Maria Antonia Cruz, Dion Solorzano, Nicendra McCoy was when they were told they were going to Punta Gorda in Roatan. The three young women were in the company of Gilbert Santiago Reyes, an ex-partner of Dion Solórzano who fled to Miami in the United States after committing the act.

After being captured in the Dominican Republic, Gilbert Reyes will be extradited to Honduras to face justice for the above crimes.