Yankees agree to terms with 15th best international prospect 2024

Overall, if he continues to develop at the expected pace, he projects to be a middle-of-the-road hitter and an offensive threat. His offensive ability makes him valuable, but he’s also improving on the other side of the game. Vilorio has enough defensive potential to start in center field and could remain there. There is also a possibility that he gets a lot bigger and moves to one of the corners of the outfield, as he will hopefully have the strength with the bat to be able to do so. Currently, he has a strong arm and a bat that makes him a perfect fielder.