Video – Taylor Swift fans caught in crazy Le Creuset casserole scam

Singer Taylor Swift and the Le Creuset brand find themselves at the center of a scandal, despite themselves. The issue: A false advertisement created by artificial intelligence, which uses the artist’s face and mimics his or her voice. The TF1 team interviewed residents of Fresnoy-le-Grand where the dishes are made; The latter say they are surprised.

Everything seemed believable. In a video widely shared on social networks, which turned out to be a false advertisement, American singer Taylor Swift claimed to offer her fans 3,000 cookware sets from the famous French brand Le Creuset. Interested parties simply have to click on a link to register their bank details, and pay no more than ten dollars in shipping costs.

The fact that the artist never said a single word on the subject is because the sequence in question was created from scratch by an artificial intelligence, which uses his face and mimics his voice. The purpose: to extort money from fans who obviously never received their casseroles.

When asked by TF1, the Le Creuset brand, which is also a victim of the fraud, has not yet responded. In Fresnoy-le-Grand, where the dishes are made, residents say they are surprised by the fake video which has since been removed from social networks. But upon closer inspection, some details still seemed suspicious to those in the know.

As a guide, a casserole dish from the brand costs between 150 and 600 euros.