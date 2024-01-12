yes and? : Ariana Grande returns after 3 years of absence

The American singer has not revealed any unreleased songs since her album situationsReleased in 2020. But on January 12, 2024, Ariana Grande made her comeback with a single titled yes and? With which she has already become a hit. Their clip also highlights the rumors: it contains clues about their next album… SFR News Provides you with decryption.

However she first became known internationally for her role in the Nickelodeon series victoriousIn 2013, when it took off, Ariana Grande’s music career took off. Since then, the artist had a series of hits and records: she was the first singer in the history of music whose first Solo Each of his albums has ranked in the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 ranking. His new song is also no exception to the rule.

After moving away from the music scene for a while, the interpreter thanks, next Makes its comeback in early 2024 yes and?, the clip of which has already been viewed more than 22 million times on YouTube. A sign of dazzling success, this new hit joined the artist’s top tracks on Deezer in just a few days. It’s clear: Ariana Grande hasn’t lost any of her glory.

What do we know about Ariana Grande’s next album?

Late last December, the 30-year-old pop star (finally) gave her fans some news about her return to music. In an Instagram post he shared several photos of his studio recording. We can also see some information about their single yes and?Including its cover and the filming location of its music video.

The singer’s publication was accompanied by these words: “see you next year, So fans concluded that this potential next album would definitely come in 2024… and then the title was released in mid-January yes and? With a clip that only Ariana Grande has the recipe for.

In it, apparently skeptical music critics come to the discovery of this new song… The singer once again takes advantage of a piece to answer her the haters Who examined and evaluated especially his personal life, but also his physical appearance. “Don’t comment on my body , Why do you care so much who I fuck? , yes and? Say it with conviction.”

If it feels inspired the trend by madonna, by smooth Criminal michael jackson’s popular songs Clip of his duet with Mika yes and? It contains major clues about Ariana Grande’s sixth album.

At the beginning, when the dancer and singer were in the idols, Internet users noticed three women whose silhouettes suggested they could be the artists SZA, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice. So we can conclude that they will be sharing a duet with Mac Miller’s former partner…

This can also be called the next disk eternal Sunshine Since the geographical coordinates of Montauk, the town where the film was shot, appear in the video (in the introduction, on the invitation card). eternal Sunshine of impeccable mind By Michel Gondry with Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.

Rumors which were immediately confirmed. In fact, Ariana Grande has published a new series of photos on Instagram with these words: “Eternal Sunshine, 3.8”, See you on March 8, 2024 to discover new songs from the artist that will undoubtedly make us dance all year long.

