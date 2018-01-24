Yolanda Hadid: At 60 she has created the perfect wardrobe of timeless fashion

At the age of 60, yolanda hadid She has no need to be jealous of her two daughters when it comes to style. gigi And bella hadid, In recent years, it has emerged as a reference in terms of beauty on the streets of New York. In each of her appearances, the former Dutch-American model opts for cool and chic outfits in monochrome colors made up of timeless fashion items that she sometimes combines with some colorful touches. On the occasion of her 60th birthday, take a look at the looks that inspire us and a shopping selection to emulate.

Yolanda Hadid’s timeless look

vinyl

For this look, yolanda hadid Opts for vinyl and shows it off on a bomber jacket pruned And a pair of stiletto ankle boots. With these two strong pieces, she opts for simplicity with a turtleneck and black skinny jeans.

Yolanda Hadid in New York on January 24, 2018 gotham

Saint Laurent – High-Waist Slim Jeans

COS – Merino Wool Turtleneck Top Gianvito Rossi – Patent Leather Ankle Boots

gray monochrome

Still sporting a monochrome look, this time the mother of both models has chosen the trendy color of the year. It features a silhouette in gray tone for a fashionable look.