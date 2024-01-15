Yordan Alvarez proves Joe Espada right with the bat

yordan alvarez started well in spring training 2024,

Houston Astros There were many changes in 2024 compared to 2023. The most visible change is the replacement of the manager. dusty baker His contract expired and joe espada He is the new strategist of the team. Furthermore, there are constant ups and downs after the end of each campaign.

One of the most notable new faces josh haider, Closer signed a five-year, $90 million contract. Victor Caratini He came in as a substitute catcher. During this yenner diaz will become the owner only with the departure of Martin Maldonado,

Another of the changes announced by Sword new position in the lineup yordan alvarez, Cuban boy He is now second in the lineup jose altuve and before that alex bregman, Regarding the adaptation he said: “You can’t change anything. I’m still me. nothing changes. Like I said before, the only thing I think about is I have to be ready when (Jose) Altuve walks home. “This is what I think now.”

Yordan Alvarez as second hitter with Houston Astros in 2024

yordan alvarez that was only three games big league As a second hitter. Of those three, only one as a starter. This happened on July 18, 2021 chicago against white sox, There was one attack on Houston that afternoon, none from Cuba. He slugger Tunas leads 3-0 from Las Vegas.

However, its performance during spring training 2024 Suggests that the trend will change fundamentally.

As of the start of the day on March 19, he has accumulated 12 games. He has an offensive line of .345/.441/.483 and has given up 10 hits in 29 at bats. He had a double and a homerun in extra bases. He scored five runs and scored seven runs. He walked five times and struck out nine. Compiled an OPS of .924.

absolutely in all matches spring training He ran second in the order. For now, after a few days opening day, yordan alvarez giving reason for joe espada,

