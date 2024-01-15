Yordan Alvarez reports with the Houston Astros

Spring training continues to take shape around this time. Every day more and more publishers are informed spring training 2024 To prepare for the upcoming campaign in the best baseball in the world. During the morning of this Saturday, February 17th, good news arrived for Houston Astros fans and that is jose altuve And yordan alvarez incorporated into the practices of CACTI PARK OF PALM BEACHTampa, Florida.

the complex Palm Beaches Ballpark It is the spring training home of the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. The field has a stadium for 8,000 people, as well as six spaces for team practice. This will be the focus of the Joe Espada-led team’s training sessions these spring training sessions.





Yordan Alvarez reports to spring training

According to initial reports of News Houston’s Jason BristolTwo relevant personalities attended the training camp. «Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez have both arrived at @CACTIParkPB for #Astros spring training. The entire team’s first day is Monday »Was seen in his official X profile.

minutes later, Brian McTagger He posted some pictures in which the Cuban is seen holding hands with his partner. The said video came with a footnote stating: “Yordan Alvarez and Mauricio Dubon play ball”,

yordan alvarez He has six years of experience heading into spring training with the Houston Astros. In those, he played 50 games in which his offensive line was .230/.314/.675 with three home runs, 17 runs scored and another 14 runs batted in. Of those 50 games, a total of 23 games took place in 2019; In 2023, he was able to see action in only two matches due to his injuries.

The man from Las Tunas has a clear objective in 2024: Win the MVP award! can it? we will see…