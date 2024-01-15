Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film will be a remake of a Korean film

Filming on the project is expected to begin this summer in the UK and New York.

Whereas poor creatures Has won five awards including Best Actress at BAFTA Emma Stone, Diversity announces that Yorgos Lanthimos Preparing to shoot his next film. produced by ari asterThe film is a remake of the South Korean black comedy save the green planetdirector jung joon-hwan in 2003.

The plot revolves around a young man kidnapping a businessman and torturing him because he believes he is an alien who has assumed human form. The balance of power will fluctuate between the young man, his devoted girlfriend, the businessman and a private detective. Work continued on this project for several years. Initially, he was the director of the original jan joon-hwan Which was going to be remade.

But before this remake project, the filmmaker currently has another film in post-production which will be the next film to be released. The name of this movie is type of kindness and tells three different stories with the same cast in each story. So the actor will be playing three different roles throughout the film. He finds actors with whom he has worked before Emma Stone And william defoe, with them, jesse plemons, margaret qualley, hunter schaffer And hong chau Will come and help them.

There is no other information regarding this type of kindness or remake of save the green planet, for his part, poor creatures Received eleven Oscar nominations, making it a serious challenge oppenheimer (11 nominations) and barbie (7 nominations).

