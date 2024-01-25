Young Cuban dies in traffic accident

A young Cuban died this week in a traffic accident in Matanzas province.

This is Lazaro Acosta, who was affectionately known as Lachi and who worked as a cook at the Palma Real Hotel in Varadero.

Relatives shared this news through social networks and fired him from his job.

User Taimara Flores Padrón was one of those who dedicated heartfelt words of goodbye to him.

“EPD friend, how strong, we will miss you, in Solimar Arenas Blancas we are in mourning,” he said, referring to the working group of the dead young man.

According to what they explain, the young man was hospitalized after the incident, and although he fought for his life, he did not succeed.

“Life is hard and sometimes we don’t understand many things, today we are living a sad reality, the loss of a great friend, neighbor and above all a son and brother,” Arlin Reyes said.

“How sad Laachi, you left us and we didn’t even realize it. Why is life so unfair, why does it snatch away youth and strength-filled loved ones from us from one moment to the next,” he questioned.

He concluded, “You are a warrior, you fought tirelessly but fate betrayed us.”

“Palma Real Hotel Group expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lachie, as we affectionately call him. EPD. God bless you. you will be missed. Today Solimar and Arenas Blancas are in mourning,” said Luanda Morínigo.