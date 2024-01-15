Your Google Maps Will Work Much Better With Just These Two Simple Steps – Teach Me About Science

The browsers of our mobile phones play a very important role in helping us reach our destination quickly and safely. If our application makes mistakes in directions, slows down or stops, we may have a bad time, especially if we are traveling at high speed. And we have to turn in a fixed lane, due to which we may get lost and take a wrong turn.

One reason for our navigation apps to become disoriented could be that they are out of calibration, that’s right, this small detail can complicate our trips and can be solved quickly with a few simple steps.

Today we will teach you how to calibrate your Google Maps from your cell phone so that you do not have these problems when navigating and you arrive exactly at your destination, so it will be very useful for you.

Google Maps and its capabilities

According to the official Google portal, Google Map An online mapping service developed by Google. It allows users to search locations, get directions, view satellite and street images, and locate points of interest. Google Maps also offers turn-by-turn navigation features, real-time traffic information, and the ability to save favorite locations. It’s a useful tool for planning routes, finding local businesses, exploring new areas, and getting detailed geographic information. The importance of Google Maps lies in its ability to provide accurate and updated information about places, making it easier for both individual users and businesses to navigate and explore the world.

How can you calibrate Google Maps GPS on iOS and Android?

If you are going to use your google maps navigatorTo improve the accuracy of your location on Google Maps, you can calibrate your device’s compass by following these simple steps:

For Android cell phones:

First: Open the Settings app, tap Location, then turn on Location.

Second: Select tap mode, select high precision.

third: Open the Google Maps app, press and hold the blue dot indicating your location. Tap Calibrate Compass.

Follow the on-screen instructions to move the device in figure eight,

On your iPhone with iOS:

First: Open the Settings app, tap Privacy, tap Location Services.

Second: Turn on Location Services, scroll down and tap Google Maps. Then choose While using the app.

third: Open the Google Maps app, tap the blue dot indicating your location, tap Calibrate with Live View, Follow the on-screen instructions to focus on the buildings.

How can you calibrate your Google Maps with your camera?

Google Maps calibrates your location to the camera using a technology called Live View. This technology works by comparing images captured by your device’s camera to Street View images of the area.

Steps to calibrate Google Maps with camera

First: Open the app Google Map On your Android or iOS device, you need to make sure that your device has a good internet connection.

Second: At the bottom right of the screen, tap the blue dot indicating your location. Select the “Calibrate with Live View” option.

third: Follow the on-screen instructions to point the camera at buildings and traffic signs. Google Maps will compare the captured images with Street View images to determine your exact location.

Additional Tips That May Help You

For best accuracy, make sure you are in an open area with a good view of the sky. We recommend that you avoid calibrating the compass near magnetic objects, such as power wires or magnets. If the compass does not calibrate correctly, please reset the device and try again. If this issue persists, you can contact Google Maps Support. In addition to calibrating the compass, you can improve the accuracy of your location in Google Maps by turning on High Precision mode.