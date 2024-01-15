How aesthetic medicine aims to prevent, treat and improve

“Beauty is harmony,” says Dr. Marta García Redondo (Calle del Príncipe de Vergara, 77, Madrid), a plastic surgeon who specializes in breast surgery. Of course, “for something harmonious to be beautiful, there must be something special about it,” he adds.

How can we achieve beauty in harmony with aesthetic medicine?

Getting something beautiful doesn’t mean getting the perfect thing. Today aesthetic medicine consists of preventing, treating and improving what we have, but without ceasing to be ourselves.

As a surgeon, when it comes to achieving the desired results, I must say that on some occasions the more technical aggressiveness we can use, the better results we will achieve.

But I also really like non-invasive treatments because there are some patients, such as young people, who do not need to resort to surgery to improve their skin condition.

With a career spanning over 15 years in plastic and aesthetic surgery, Dr. Marta García Redondo provides the most innovative techniques to her patients.

Nowadays there is a lot of discussion about the “aesthetic footprint”, i.e. the mark that aesthetic medical treatments can leave on the face in the long run.

Plastic surgeons call this an “aesthetic blemish.” For example, if a patient’s earrings have grown longer after a facelift, it becomes obvious that this is surgery and therefore they are stigmatized.

Both aesthetic medicine and well-done surgery do not have to carry a stigma. If we hydrate a lip, it has to look sensual, juicy, beautiful and natural, but it cannot clash with the face. If it exceeds harmonious proportions, we face aesthetic blemish.

The main thing is prevention, but don’t you think that nowadays we start medical-aesthetic treatments too early?

I think in our profession it’s much more difficult to say no than to say yes. It’s not bad to stop too early, but you have to know when to say “no.” The success of treatment begins with indication. If we point wrong, the result will not be what we are looking for.

Have you had to say “no” to your patients?

Yes many times. I’ve always tried to be very honest: The most important thing for a doctor is to feel that he is always doing the best thing for his patient.

You say that your expertise, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, is the most beautiful.

Yes, because I believe that with this we are able to make people happy. There are people who denigrate this trait because they believe that it is superficial, but it is not.: Ultimately, the difficulty, the challenge, and the beauty of my work are making something good even better. My goal in every surgery I perform is to create something naturally beautiful that is based on perfection.

In consulting you also work with the InMode platform.

Yes, I am very happy because I think that well used and indicated ultrasound works very well, both in its less invasive versions such as Forma and in its Morpheus 8 version, which I found as a real revolution , for example, to treat acne scars. The FaceTite platform is also extremely useful for pronounced degrees of sagging.