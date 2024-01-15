Zendaya and Tom Holland, stylish lovers in the stands at Indian Wells

The lovebirds are out! During the finals of the Indian Wells tournament on Sunday, March 17, Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted in the stands at the Californian sports complex. Standing side by side, the lovers exchanged companionable moments in front of professional and amateur cameras, ready to immortalize the slightest evidence of affection on their part.

For example, during an adorable video shared on social media, Zendaya and Tom Holland are seen singing “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston. Dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble consisting of a bomber jacket and a short skirt, the actress looked like a tennis player who will soon be playing a role on the big screen.

Zendaya, tennis lover

Zendaya then went to meet big winner Iga Swiatek. “What just happened?” » The player writes on X, not mentioning his victory but his crazy meeting with the actress. “It was a pleasure to watch you play. My congratulations to everyone,” Tom Holland’s partner wrote in return.

In “Challengers,” in theaters April 24, Zendaya plays a tennis champion for whom an injury changes her life. Along with Josh O’Connor and Mike Faust, the “Euphoria” star plays for Luca Guadagnino for the first time in his career…

