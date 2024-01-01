▷ FREE LINK, Inter Miami – El Salvador (0-0) live with Messi: TV channels and lineups | Use

He Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami This Friday, January 19, a friendly match resulted in a goalless draw against the El Salvador team Cuscatlán Stadium in San Salvador. Contrary to expectations, Messi and Luis SuarezThey failed to score.

He ‘Tata’ MartinoInter Miami coach Luis Suarez kicked off – one of the final moments of the Miami team. Apart from this, he was also accompanied by Spain’s Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

There were some dangerous situations in the first half of the match. The game was evenly matched in the second half, but El Salvador had more chances to score. With two headers from Styven Vásquez (the first of them hitting the crossbar and the second, at the end of the game).

With the score equal (0–0), the Florida team played its first preseason friendly match and the next presentation of the La Pulga team would be against fc dallason Monday, Jan. 22 at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

match inter miami vs el salvador The live broadcast was broadcast via the MLS Season Pass app on Apple TV. This streaming service is available in the United States and the rest of South America, Central America, North America, Asia, and Europe.

Apple TV offers a variety of subscription options, including a $15 monthly subscription or a $99 annual subscription. With an MLS League Pass subscription, you will be able to watch all MLS matches of the season in which Argentine football player Lionel Messi will participate through Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and the Apple TV app. game console, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

Match time between Inter Miami and El Salvador in 50 states of the United States:

schedules Cities of the United States 8:00 PM ET (UTC-5) Eastern Time
7:00 PM ET (UTC-6) Central Time
6:00 PM ET (UTC-7) Mountain Time
5:00 pm ET (UTC-8) Pacific Time

Inter Miami’s 7 friendly matches in the 2024 preseason

As a historic start to the 2024 preseason inter miami cfBelow we show fans around the world how they can follow the club’s exciting seven matches ahead of the exciting 2024 campaign. Below are the dates, times and how to watch all Los Herons matches

January 19th at 8 PM ET: Vs. Cuscatlán Stadium in El Salvador – United States and Canada: MLSsoccer.com, MLSes.com; Local/regional (if applicable): El Salvador Region: Channel 4 TCS; Rest of the World: MLSsoccer.com, MLSes.com

January 22nd at 6PM ET: Vs. FC Dallas at Cotton Bowl Stadium – USA and Canada MLSsoccer.com, MLSes.com; Local/regional (if applicable): MLSsoccer.com, MLSes.com; Rest of the World: MLSsoccer.com, MLSes.com

January 29th at 1 PM ET: Vs. Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena – US and Canada: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Local/regional (if applicable): MENA region: DAZN; Rest of the World: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and DAZN

February 1st at 1 PM ET: Vs. Al Nassr at Kingdom Arena – US and Canada: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Local/regional (if applicable): MENA region: DAZN; Rest of the World: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and DAZN

February 4 at 3am ET: Vs. Hong Kong team at Hong Kong Stadium – US and Canada: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Local/regional (if applicable): Hong Kong and Macau: NowTV; Rest of the World: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 7 at 5am ET: Vs. Vissel Kobe at Japan National Stadium – US and Canada: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Local/regional (if applicable): Local broadcast in Japan: TBA; Rest of the World: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

February 15th at 7:30 PM ET: Vs. Newell’s Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium – US & Canada: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Local/regional (if applicable): MLS Season Pass on Apple TV; Rest of the World: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

