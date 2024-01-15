★ More than 120 experts in internal medicine gathered at the Medical School this week to analyze the current and future landscape of COPD treatment and outlook.

More than 120 trainees from across the country have gathered this Thursday, March 21 XVII Meeting of COPD Residents of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Group-V of Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) at the Faculty of Medicine of Santiago de Compostela, where they will analyze the main Diagnosis and treatment development In COPD and its co-morbidities. During the meeting, among other topics, in addition to analyzing the current situation, the relationship between this pathology and aspects such as sexual disorders or dysfunction, the quality of life of those with COPD, or alcohol consumption and its implications will be explored. and a future scenario of the development of a treatment or vaccination in a person living with the pathology. The significant relationship between this disease and cardiovascular risk or the binary artificial intelligence and COPD will also be discussed. Similarly, an awards ceremony will also take place within the framework of the meeting. Seventh edition of the Miguel Angel de la Puente Awards. Over the past two decades, the disease has undergone a major transformation, as it has moved from an exclusively pulmonary disease to a systemic disease with a progressive, irreversible course and few therapeutic options. Complex. And odd. In Spain, the prevalence of COPD in the general population aged 40 to 80 years is 11.8% and 79 comorbidities (associated diseases) are associated with COPD. waterfall: semi