10 beautiful and very inspiring looks

if there is a Effective mix that takes us from autumn to spring There is no doubt that leggings and booties are made from it. Although the pants preferred by trend experts this season are loose, tight leggings or leggings with flared hem are still present in our daily life as they especially style and flatter the figure.

And although we love to wear them with sneakers, ballet flats, clogs, loafers and high heel sandals, we feel 100% comfortable and fashionable when we wear them with ankle boots.

leggings for your wardrobe

Check out the types of leggings we all need in our wardrobe for combinations on all kinds of occasions. From party options to sporty style, what are you missing?

party leggings With shiny fabrics, decorative rhinestone details, beads, etc.

With shiny fabrics, decorative rhinestone details, beads, etc. basic leggings Black and tight.

Black and tight. flared hem leggings or enraged ,

, leggings delinquent type ,

, leggings leather effect ,

, sports leggings ,

, leggings Original Such as patent leather, blended fabric, print, etc.

Such as patent leather, blended fabric, print, etc. jeggingsLeggings that look like jeans.

10 beautiful looks combining leggings and ankle boots