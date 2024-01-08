EBAU sets a new path for up to 14 and access to medicines

Students taking EBAU in 2024 will have to choose between taking History or philosophy of Spain, a return to the old model, which was replaced a few years ago by the obligation to take the history option. an option if desired pharmacologyIt should be obvious: the best thing would be to choose the history test.

The Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has confirmed a return to the dual-choice model, meaning students will have to choose not only based on their personal preferences, but also taking into account final grades. And History can be a safe card To solidify the content of the subject.





History at EBAU for admission to Medicine

For this reason, Carlos Osorio, head of the Academia Osorio, explained medical writing What should be the most suitable option for these students. Although the importance of both options is equal, experts recommend that if they want to study medicine they choose the history of Spain, because it is a Content that can be produced in a more structured way And hence there is less chance of mistakes being made.

In case of preparation for philosophy test, commented that this requires, in addition to knowledge, an understanding of the authors’ lives, which may be a little more obscure. Nevertheless, instructors highlight that there are students who have the potential to perform better on these types of answers, which may work in their favor in the final grade.

Likewise, it highlights the knowledge that it provides The subject of philosophy becomes essential when developing the work of a future doctor Because it touches on ethical issues that “become extremely important” in a doctor’s career and also touches on situations that he or she will face on the job.

The subject of philosophy "is essential for the development of the work of the future doctor"







And, apart from choosing the History of Spain, what else can a student do to ensure 14 points in the EBU and be able to access Medicine? The first thing is to organize a syllabus, topic by topic, properly, so thatremember more easily, Similarly, experts emphasize that you have to not only learn the curriculum but also understand the fundamentals of what is explained, just like in philosophy, is the key to success.





Choose History or Philosophy to Study Medicine

the subject of Philosophy ceased to be a core subject in the Baccalaureate., so it was not mandatory in EBAU testing. Now that it is once again a mandatory part for the final years students of the institute, the double model has been returned with the aim of avoiding adding another exam in the test.

Nevertheless, the project for this new EBAU model, which is not yet official, seems to give students the option to choose Philosophy or History of Spain (whichever is not part of their mandatory test). Optional subjects to increase gradesSo 100% preparation for both can be a pillar of the grades of students who eventually reach medical schools.