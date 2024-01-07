From Italian luxury to speed between Madrid, Paris and Berlin

In a global phenomenon, trains are experiencing a massive revival with widespread growth in demand for high-speed services, luxury “land cruises” and long-distance day and night trips. This trend surprises experts, as the recovery for the sector compared to 2019 levels has exceeded expectations.

What is the reason behind this railway resurgence?

Increasing urbanization around the world has created a growing demand for efficient mobility within and between cities.

Many are looking for a fast, reliable and sustainable alternative to highway congestion issues or short-haul flights. Various countries invest billions in new infrastructure, thus marking a transition towards the latter half of the 21st century.

But beyond being just a mode of transportation, trains are becoming destinations in their own right for many travelers. The experience of traveling by train, from enjoying panoramic views of the Swiss Alps to immersing yourself in the luxury of a “hotel on rails” such as the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, has become unforgettable.

Here we are presenting some new railway proposals for the year 2024:

From Paris to Berlin:

Connections between Europe’s two most visited capitals have been historically poor, but this will change with the introduction of a direct night train operated by ÖBB. The “NightJet” service, which will initially operate three times a week, will become daily in autumn 2024, providing a high-quality direct service for business and leisure travellers, with seats starting from US$33 and cabins with bunk beds from US$33. Will start at $105.

New Italian luxury train:

Accor Hotel Group presents the super luxury train “Orient Express – La Dolce Vita”. With a regular itinerary crossing Italy from north to south, this 11-car train offers a unique experience with an elegant “bar car”, luxury cabins and full suites.

Passengers will enjoy five-star service and be able to taste Italian cuisine, regional products and high-quality wines. International routes will be added later, with prices starting at US$2,000 per person.

Italy displays its status as a railway power and will also introduce a high-speed train to Pompeii.

high speed trains frecciarossa (red arrow) will now link Rome and Pompeii on a two-hour journey, giving visitors eight hours to explore the city and return to Rome for dinner. The route will operate weekly, on Sundays and selected holidays, providing easy access to the famous Roman city.

Brussels to Prague by sleeping car:

Belgian-Dutch cooperative European Sleeper will extend its Brussels-Berlin train to Dresden and Prague in May 2024. With sleeping compartments, bunk beds and reclining seats, the company aims to meet the demands of passengers with different budgets. The hub in Brussels will facilitate travel from the United Kingdom and France to cities in Central Europe.

From Madrid to Paris fast:

Cross-border rail services between Spain and France are expected to be improved in 2024, with new high-speed routes between Madrid and Paris operated by Renfe and Trenitalia expanding travel and connectivity options in the region. It also includes development projects for France as a strong railway power.

Around the World in 80 Days:

RailBookers offers the ultimate experience for train travel lovers with 80-day itineraries that include seven of the world’s most iconic trains. Priced at US$119,599 per person, this journey spans four continents and 13 countries, offering a unique opportunity to explore the world by train.

Return of E&O:

Belmond’s Eastern and Oriental Express will return to business in 2024 after a four-year absence. With the renovation and careful design, the train will offer three “Essence of Malaysia” journeys in February, November and December 2024, with prices starting at US$3,410 per person.

Next Generation Nightjet:

Austria’s NightJet night trains, the catalyst for the resurgence of night travel, will expand their offering with improved routes and 33 new optimized trains in 2024. Featuring state-of-the-art designs, these new options will include capsule-style mini cabins, sleeping compartments and a multi-function carriage with modern features.

Matterhorn in VIP style:

The special “Nostalgic” train travel experience of the Gornergrat Railway offers a nostalgic journey to enjoy the views of the Matterhorn in Switzerland. With only 22 passengers per week, the six-hour VIP experience includes a delicious feast and photo stop, costing $365 per person.

This resurgence of rail shows that trains are not only a mode of transportation, but also destinations in their own right, providing unique and luxurious experiences to passengers.