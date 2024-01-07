Hints till 2026 World Cup

2024-01-07

After confirming the dismissal of Fernando Diniz And after the negative reaction of carlo ancelotti to renew with him real MadridBrazilian Football Confederation elected Dorival Junior As the new coach.

61 year old coach resigned from his post Sao Paulo Leading the ‘Canarinha’ ahead of the Copa America, which starts in mid-2024. “São Paulo Futebol Clube announces the departure of coach Dorival Júnior, who requested his resignation to take charge of the Brazilian team,” the institution reported through an official statement on its social networks. The Brazilian team confirms this Dorival Junior He decided to step aside and take charge of the technical direction of ‘Scratch’, who finished sixth in the South American qualifiers.