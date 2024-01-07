Hints till 2026 World Cup

2024-01-07
After confirming the dismissal of Fernando Diniz And after the negative reaction of carlo ancelotti to renew with him real MadridBrazilian Football Confederation elected Dorival Junior As the new coach.
61 year old coach resigned from his post Sao Paulo Leading the ‘Canarinha’ ahead of the Copa America, which starts in mid-2024.
“São Paulo Futebol Clube announces the departure of coach Dorival Júnior, who requested his resignation to take charge of the Brazilian team,” the institution reported through an official statement on its social networks.
The Brazilian team confirms this Dorival Junior He decided to step aside and take charge of the technical direction of ‘Scratch’, who finished sixth in the South American qualifiers.
“This is the realization of a personal dream, which was only possible because I received recognition for the work I did in São Paulo. That is why I want to thank you for your able leadership of the Presidency and the Board of Directors, for being a part of this important period of reconstruction. With investment in infrastructure and planning in recent years,” said the coach, who managed 54 games Sao Paulo and won the Brazilian Cup flamengo In 2023.
Dorival Junior He was in charge of 20 Brazilian teams, but his time flamengo They are remembered for winning the Brazilian Cup as well as the Copa Libertadores in 2022. With whom was the second international title won in his record? inter porto alegre In the 2010–11 season and it was the Recopa Sudamericana.
Journalists in the absence of official announcement Fabrizio Romano he announced it Dorival sign with brazil Till 2026 World Cup. “Despite São Paulo’s offer to sign a new contract, he decided to accept the national team position,” he said.
