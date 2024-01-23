11 Amazing Bodies from the Godzilla and Kong Films – CelebWell

With Godzilla Minus One packing in theaters and Monarch hitting Apple TV, we started thinking about the stars of the US-based MonsterVerse – and how they fit in. Take a look at the personal health and skin care routines of stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, and Mae Whitman. These actors share more than just their acting skills; They reveal the secrets behind their attractive physique and glowing skin. From Olsen’s selective sunscreen use to Larson’s natural oil-based skin care and Whitman’s conscious approach to self-care, these celebrities maintain their amazing bodies while fighting demons. Read on to find out how.

Elizabeth Olsen played the role of Elle Brody in the first film. She shared some of her favorite skin care products cnn, Olsen says she always uses sunscreen. “I use Supergoop!, but I always check the UV index. I don’t want to wear SPF for no reason. So it’s on the weather app and if it says it’s like a one or two, I Not going to wear SPF even if the sun is out. I don’t like to wear sunscreen unless I’m out in the sun.,

Brie Larson played Mason Weaver Kong: Skull Island. She shares some of her favorite skincare tricks to coax, Larson says she likes to apply coconut or olive oil to her face. “To wash my face, I can use coconut or olive oil. When I traveled and had to press and do other things and I didn’t want to bring a lot of products, I would just ask for olive oil from the hotel. Was. Apply oil on my face, hot towel.”

Mae Whitman played the role of Annie skull island, In an interview she spoke openly about having endometriosis to coax, Whitman says self-care is more important to her now. “For me, self-care is really about putting everything aside, going to a special place in your mind, and really finding a way to come back to the present moment,” she says. “Being able to taste the tea you’re drinking, enjoy the food you’re eating, enjoy the smell of the soap you’re using or relaxing in the bath, rather than just being in my “Running during the day. Anxiety, which contributes to pain.”

Kiersey Clemons plays May Olowe-Hewitt Emperor: Legacy of Demons. He talked about the importance of self-confidence popsugar, “I think we have this definition of confidence that means a person wakes up every day and looks in the mirror and says, ‘You’re a queen! I love you! You’re beautiful! You’re perfect. !’ But I think confidence sometimes means looking in the mirror and being like, ‘You look like crap! You’re stupid!’ And that’s OK. It’s accepting the fact that you’re a person and you’re going to accept the fact that you’re a human being.”

Betty Gilpin plays Irene Skull Island. She shares her morning health and skin care routine women’s Health, “As a result of a long and difficult journey with my skin, I start my morning with a few things that have helped me fight acne,” she says. “I’ve really noticed that when I eat these things in the morning, so I have less breakdowns. I drink this green thing, called macro greens, with some mint-flavored chlorophyll. Then I take all these vitamins – myself. To try to convey that I’m a person who takes vitamins. I take fish oil, turmeric and zinc, all this skin stuff.”

Eiza Gonzalez played Maia Simmons Godzilla vs. kong. in an interview with Harper’s BazaarShe talked about how important fitness is to her. “I’m dedicated to health and I love giving back to my body. Adopting my beauty routine in the morning and at night is a way of saying to my body ‘Thank you for everything you do for me.'” Exercise Doing and getting the blood flowing to my legs means ‘Thank you for allowing me to walk.'”

Aisha Hinds played Diane Foster King of demons. She shares her skincare secrets us weekly, “I’m all about cleansing and Murad has a line that is good for cleansing and toning. It’s good for acne. I get cystic acne when pimples start appearing on my skin, So I’ve started using their Clarifying Cleanser, which has 1.5% salicylic acid, which helps with acne. I also use their Exfoliating Acne Treatment Gel, which helps keep the acne away. I “I make sure to moisturize their skin with a healing lotion. So it’s like a 1-2-3 step. I do this every morning and every night. Every two or three days, I’ll do an acne mask.”

Bradley Whitford played Rick Stanton King of demons. In an interview he revealed that he walks to stay fit. People, “I started walking a lot (during the pandemic), which I love to do. It’s kind of anti-anxiety, anti-depression. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve had to be careful about my knees. All I’m doing right now is a sport, and so I’m going to the gym and lifting weights pathetically regularly, and walking, and just getting up and down counts as a squat.”

Kyle Chandler played Mark Russell king of demons And Godzilla vs. kong. he revealed men's Health That she was bullied growing up, and she shares her secret to finding confidence. "I couldn't fit in, and I wanted to find out why," he says. "I became so frustrated that I put a piece of paper on my bed that said, 'I want to meet someone else. I am not better, and no one is better than me. It was the only way I could realize my place in the world."

Rebecca Hall played Eileen Andrews godzilla vs kongand resume her role New Empire. Hall revealed in an interview with the trend She has a casual approach towards wellness. “I’ve gone through times in my life when I thought, ‘Oh, I’m having this for the first time, I should detox for a week, or go to the gym, or just eat grapes’ or whatever. Yes. And I always think I would, but I never do. Everyone wants to be able to find something in every (fad diet), right. I think I’m pretty healthy, so Usually I just leave it.’

Thomas Middleditch played Sam Coleman King of demons. In an interview with , he revealed that he loved riding bikes and encouraged others to do the same magazine, “Everyone says LA is a very stressful, bad place to cycle. A lot of New Yorkers say that, and I would never bike in New York City. I think LA is a bad place to cycle. Nice place. You just have to be very careful. So ride your awesome bike.”