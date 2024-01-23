Genk prepares for Gerardo Arteaga’s last game

A Belgian team source said that the Mexican full-back will play his last game with the blue and white team this Sunday.

Gerardo Arteaga He is a few days away from playing his last match in the team’s shirt. Genk from Belgium.

A spokesperson of that club gave this information espn He assured that the left back will still be considered by coach Wouter Vranken for the visit of Sint-Truidense at the Stadion Stadium next Sunday, but it will be the last match in which he will have the footballer at his disposal.

However, he also said that there are still details that are under discussion and that are not clear among the board of directors. Genk And this Club Monterrey,

Gerardo Arteaga will return to Liga MX. Laszlo Szirtsey/Getty Images

In this sense, the source said that went back with the signature of the Mexican stripedIt has not been closed.

“There is a verbal agreement, but they are still discussing the details; however, Sunday’s game will be the player’s last game Genk“, he noted verbatim.

Despite this, it is expected that soon everything will be agreed upon. arteaga I can travel to Mexico next week to start a new adventure Liga MX,

he wants to be close to his family

On the other hand, it was reported that the player has returned to his country to recruit stripedAfter joining the Belgian team in August 2020, this is due to the fact that “he wants to be closer to his family”, although logically, it is also due to the million-dollar financial income for both Genkrelated to arteaga,

It should be remembered that at that time, arteaga was considered part of mexican team Who participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games, where the Tricolor eventually won the bronze medal.

However, the former Santos Laguna defender was surprisingly removed from the list, precisely because he was not feeling well emotionally and wanted to be with his family.

Thus, the experience of Gerardo Arteaga It would only last three and a half years in Europe, despite the fact that when he signed with KRC Genk After a five-year contract, his idea was to “jump” to a better European league in a season or two.