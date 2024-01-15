15 phrases from Elon Musk that inspire happiness and well-being

Although the first name that comes to mind when you think of Elon Musk Twitter (today “X”), actually owns several other companies including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, OpenAI and PayPal, In 2002 he founded spaceX, and revolutionized space exploration with the goal of colonizing Mars and democratizing access to space. Its milestones include the successful launch of Falcon Heavy, the first large capacity reusable orbital rocket.
Then Musk changed the automotive industry by creating TeslaElectric vehicle company known for advancements in battery technology and autonomous driving.
Apart from this, he also stepped into the field of solar energy. solarcity and in land transport hyperloop, Recently, the South African tycoon moved forward with projects like NeuralinkWhich seeks to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence.
Noland Arbaugh was the first human to have a Neuralink computer chip surgically implanted in his brain, which makes it possible to move a computer cursor around the screen using thoughts, for example, to turn on and off a game of online chess. broadcast.
In October 2022, they purchased the social network “X”, propelled them to a central role in the global public discussion. According to the real time index of bloombergMusk is in possession Second place among the richest people in the world With $176 billion dollars, crossed jeff bezos, Bill Gates And it’s only happening before Bernard ArnaultCo-founder, chairman and CEO of luxury goods group LVMH (Louis Vuitton).
This great man started his academic career at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, but continued it after he moved to North America, where he sought bigger opportunities. In Canada he attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario for two years. However, his desire to achieve greater challenges led him to transfer to the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.
There, Musk He completed his graduate training with two graduate degrees: one in Physics through the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and the other in Economics through the Wharton School, excelling in both subjects. Inspired by the challenges of physics and his passion for technological innovation, Musk enrolled in doctoral program in applied physics at Stanford University, but left his doctoral program after just two days to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.
Very few people know how to manage success so well and find happiness in what they do, but it seems that Elon Musk has achieved it despite the obstacles he faces in life, such as having Asperger’s since childhood. suffering from the syndrome, a developmental disorder that includes a spectrum of autisticDue to which he became a victim of bullying by other boys.
In the brain of a person suffering from this syndrome… different functioning in communicationn, in social interaction and flexible adaptation to the demands of everyday life. A person with Asperger syndrome usually speaks fluent language. Average or above average intellectual ability.
He suffered abuse from his father, Errol Musk, and contemplated suicide at the age of 12, as he confessed to Aaron Ross Sorkin during an interview during the DealBook Summit 2023.
,My childhood was not very happy., to be honest. It was pretty tough,” Musk admitted in a conversation with TED director Chris Anderson. “But I read a lot of books and gradually as I read I began to understand more social keys.”
Apart from an impressive professional career, the tycoon has also created a complex family and has had many love stories: he has ten children with three different women to date.
In a recent interview, Elon Musk said that he takes ketamine To treat your occasional depressive episodes. He consumes “a small amount once every two weeks” and occasionally in smaller quantities, which he describes as “chemical waves” that it can cause. Depression, Additionally, he believes the disorder is genetic and stated that he does not believe his use of ketamine will have any impact on his companies or his government contracts.
However, according to the US National Institutes of Health, “many patients” experience short-term psychedelic and disorienting symptoms with ketamine, and there is a risk of abuse. “There are also concerns about the safety of ketamine and the effects of its long-term use.”
- “Life is too short for long-term complaints.”
- “If you wake up in the morning and think that your life will get better, your day will be bright,
- “Do not become attached to any person, place or organization. Stick to a mission, calling or purpose. This way you maintain your strength and your peace.
- “You must always have a reason to get up in the morning and live. Why do you want to live? What inspires you? What would you like to do with your life?,
- “When something is important enough, you do it, even if the odds are against you.” Success They are not on your side.”
- “Things must be reduced to their essential truths Due to the From there”.
- “I encourage you to run risk Do something more adventurous now; You won’t regret it.” (he said this in a speech to graduates in 2014).
- “You will lose. The first fifty times will hurt. When you get used to losing, you will start playing with less emotion and start taking more risks.”
- “Find meaning of life “It’s not a simple answer, but what questions we need to ask ourselves.”
- “The Perseverance It is very important. You should never give up unless you have no choice but to do so.”
- “It’s OK to put all your eggs in one basket, as long as you’re constantly monitoring what happens to that basket.”
- “The first step is to believe in it something is possible, Then it will just happen.”
- “I think it’s possible for ordinary people to become Extraordinary,
- “You can stare or be a part,
- “Living is more important than solving problems. there must be another inspiration may be indirect,