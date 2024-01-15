15 phrases from Elon Musk that inspire happiness and well-being

Musk acquired “X” (Twitter) in October 2022, a platform that established him in a relevant position in the global public discussion.

Although the first name that comes to mind when you think of Elon Musk Twitter (today “X”), actually owns several other companies including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, OpenAI and PayPal, In 2002 he founded spaceX, and revolutionized space exploration with the goal of colonizing Mars and democratizing access to space. Its milestones include the successful launch of Falcon Heavy, the first large capacity reusable orbital rocket.

Then Musk changed the automotive industry by creating TeslaElectric vehicle company known for advancements in battery technology and autonomous driving.

Apart from this, he also stepped into the field of solar energy. solarcity and in land transport hyperloop, Recently, the South African tycoon moved forward with projects like NeuralinkWhich seeks to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence.

According to Bloomberg, Musk is the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $176 billion, leaving behind Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Reuters/file photo

Noland Arbaugh was the first human to have a Neuralink computer chip surgically implanted in his brain, which makes it possible to move a computer cursor around the screen using thoughts, for example, to turn on and off a game of online chess. broadcast.

In October 2022, they purchased the social network “X”, propelled them to a central role in the global public discussion. According to the real time index of bloombergMusk is in possession Second place among the richest people in the world With $176 billion dollars, crossed jeff bezos, Bill Gates And it’s only happening before Bernard ArnaultCo-founder, chairman and CEO of luxury goods group LVMH (Louis Vuitton).

This great man started his academic career at the University of Pretoria in South Africa, but continued it after he moved to North America, where he sought bigger opportunities. In Canada he attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario for two years. However, his desire to achieve greater challenges led him to transfer to the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

There, Musk He completed his graduate training with two graduate degrees: one in Physics through the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and the other in Economics through the Wharton School, excelling in both subjects. Inspired by the challenges of physics and his passion for technological innovation, Musk enrolled in doctoral program in applied physics at Stanford University, but left his doctoral program after just two days to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Neuralink wants to integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence (Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File photo)

Very few people know how to manage success so well and find happiness in what they do, but it seems that Elon Musk has achieved it despite the obstacles he faces in life, such as having Asperger’s since childhood. suffering from the syndrome, a developmental disorder that includes a spectrum of autisticDue to which he became a victim of bullying by other boys.

In the brain of a person suffering from this syndrome… different functioning in communicationn, in social interaction and flexible adaptation to the demands of everyday life. A person with Asperger syndrome usually speaks fluent language. Average or above average intellectual ability.

He suffered abuse from his father, Errol Musk, and contemplated suicide at the age of 12, as he confessed to Aaron Ross Sorkin during an interview during the DealBook Summit 2023.

,My childhood was not very happy., to be honest. It was pretty tough,” Musk admitted in a conversation with TED director Chris Anderson. “But I read a lot of books and gradually as I read I began to understand more social keys.”

The 29-year-old patient suffered from quadriplegia 8 years ago, and was able to play chess thanks to Elon Musk’s Neuralink device

Apart from an impressive professional career, the tycoon has also created a complex family and has had many love stories: he has ten children with three different women to date.

In a recent interview, Elon Musk said that he takes ketamine To treat your occasional depressive episodes. He consumes “a small amount once every two weeks” and occasionally in smaller quantities, which he describes as “chemical waves” that it can cause. Depression, Additionally, he believes the disorder is genetic and stated that he does not believe his use of ketamine will have any impact on his companies or his government contracts.

However, according to the US National Institutes of Health, “many patients” experience short-term psychedelic and disorienting symptoms with ketamine, and there is a risk of abuse. “There are also concerns about the safety of ketamine and the effects of its long-term use.”

Musk has suffered from Asperger syndrome since childhood, which has caused him to face social difficulties and bullying situations (Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File photo)