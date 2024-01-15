El Nacional vs. was suspended due to a bomb threat. Deportivo Cuenca, on the 5th of the Pro League. National Championship game

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 58 Views

The second half of the match, on the 5th of the Pro League, in which El Nacional lost 0-1 against Deportivo Cuenca at the La Concha stadium in Latacunga, could not be played this Saturday night.

No winner between Imbabura SC and Kumbaya FC on Pro League matchday 5
Pro League: Aucas will try to dethrone Independiente del Valle and Emelec in the table on the 5th

Guillermo Fratta scored in the 13th minute as Morlacos defeated Creoles 1–0 as the teams went to halftime.

However, for the second phase, as seen by the series star+At the moment the military football players were entering the playing field, they were ordered to return to the dressing room area with their Cuenca colleagues.

About 45 minutes passed and the people in charge of the transmission claimed that there were problems restarting the duel due to a problem with one of the stadium lights.

Party officials were then seen meeting with representatives of both the squads and it was decided to suspend the duel.

Before the end of the broadcast, Liga Pro competitions director Davide Constante confirmed that due to the “bomb threat” outside the playing area, the decision was taken not to continue the duel.

“The authorities confirmed to us that there is a bomb threat outside the stadium, so the public should be evacuated,” he said.

“First we must think about everyone’s safety and that we are safe, then we will be informed about the resumption of the match,” Constante concluded.

The match could go ahead this Sunday at 12:00, however, pending official confirmation from Liga Pro. (D)

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Schedule and location to watch the playoffs for Copa America

Texas, United States. 2001 was recorded in golden letters for the first and only participation ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved