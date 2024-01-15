Tuxedo jacket, metallic corset and plunging neckline, Salma Hayek redefined the code of sexy evening look

Salma Hayek had the chance to discover the Alexander McQueen Fall-Winter 2024-2025 collection in the presence of Sean McGirr, the brand’s new artistic director. The actress has shared her interview on social media.

This was one of the most awaited parades Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024-2025 In Paris: the beginning of Sean McGirr in Alexander McQueen, Appointed as head of the British house in October 2023, the designer, who has worked at Uniqlo, Dries Van Noten and JW Anderson, had only a few months to prepare his debut collection. According to information collected by special magazine WWD, the designer didn’t even have time to look through the label’s archives before going to work. Composed of 52 silhouettes, his inaugural score for Alexander McQueen was unanimous, despite some strong tributes to the brand’s founder. It must be said that the oversized knits, rigid mini dresses and fur tops with integrated sleeves were light years away from the fabulous creations of Sarah Burton, her predecessor who remained at the head of the label for 13 years.

Salma Hayek, live from backstage

Salma Hayek was seen enjoying the show. The actress, who is also the wife of François-Henri Pinault, CEO of Kering Group, to which Alexander McQueen belongs, went backstage to meet Sean McGirr. There, the designer introduced her to the cast of models as well as the collection’s key accessories: hairy platform ankle boots and a coated cap. A backstage visit that the actress shared through a series of photos on her Instagram account, followed by 28.3 million people. We see the star wearing a black tuxedo jacket and matching straight pants. As for the top, she wears a metallic corset with graphic cutouts and a plunging neckline. An evening dress by Alexander McQueen.