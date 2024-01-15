2 people returned from America with arrest warrant on rape charges

This March 8, the United States government returned two Guatemalan men who had current arrest warrants for rape crimes committed between 2021 and 2023.

Personnel of the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) developed a registration and care protocol at the Returnee Reception Center located in the Guatemalan Air Force on Hincapie Avenue, Zone 13 of the capital.

Immigration analyzed, verified and coordinated with the Special Criminal Investigation Division of the National Civil Police to carry out the relevant arrests.

holding

One of those captured is 27 years old and originally from Zunil, Quetzaltenango. He has an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court of First Instance of Quetzaltenango for Femicide dated April 20, 2023 for Rape.

The second person captured is 34 years old and was born in Zaragoza, Chimaltenango. The Criminal Court of First Instance issued an arrest warrant on March 15, 2021, for crimes of violence and other forms of violence against women of Chimaltenango, indicating rape with special aggravating circumstances.

people returned from mexico

Migration specified through a report that between January 1 and March 7, 2024, a total of 1,632 Guatemalans returned by air from Mexico.

These include 22 girls and 23 boys along with minors.

Unaccompanied minors: 101 Guatemalan girls and 271 boys.

As far as people of legal age are concerned, a total of 925 women and 290 men who returned from Guatemala were identified.

95 unaccompanied children and teenagers returned from Mexico

US returnees

The IGM explained that it, together with 15 institutions, leads the comprehensive care necessary for returnees within the protocols to receive Guatemalans.

A total of 15,007 Guatemalans were among those returning by air from the United States between January 1 and March 7.

Among them, it is worth noting: 617 were girls and 746 were accompanied by minor boys.

Unaccompanied minors from Guatemala: 12 girls and 26 boys.

As far as people of legal age are concerned, 3,337 Guatemalan women and 10,269 men were counted.