Endorphins: 20 habits that release the hormone of happiness and well-being

hormones of happiness Are four neurotransmitters which our body uses to balance our mental and emotional health, serotonin, oxytocin, dopamine And endorphinAccording to “Most Enjoyable”. Doctor in Psychological and Neuroscienceana asensio, endorphin They are best known as the happiness hormones, but to the expert, they are Wellbeing, peace and feel good hormones, “A very good feeling endorphin That’s what we will have after playing the game: we are Rest, at ease with your body and mind“, he explains in his new book Neuro Happiness: Discover the Power of Brain Chemistry to Improve Your Life (Roka Editorial, 2024).

What are endorphins and what are they for?

This word was invented more than 40 years ago endorphin It is made up of two words: Endogenouswhich means inside the body, and morphine, an opioid painkiller. endorphins are chemical substances Which our body produces. They are located in Nervous system And synthesize in Brain, especially in the pituitary gland and hypothalamus. “This is where endorphins find receptors, to which they bind to transmit their neuronal chemical message (…) and Create feelings of happiness, excitement, pain and well-being“Psychologists say. The human body produces more than 20 types of endorphins, each with specific functions. endorphin interfere with vital processes as important as:

they help you control mood And also emotions on daily basis difficult moments Of life.

These are natural analgesics that reduce feeling of pain And the way we understand it.

These reduce inflammation And, in general, calm the immune system.

They support cognitive functions such as Memory problem solving and Attention

they help release sex hormones and influence romantic relationships

What is the difference between endorphin and dopamine: two hormones of happiness

“The endorphin they have been released faster than dopamine, while the activity continues. The release of endorphins sends a signal to neurons to release dopamine,” experts say. mental health usa, “The The effect of dopamine also lasts for a long time“Compared to the effects of endorphins, which subside within minutes of their initial release.”

How to Release Endorphins in 20 Habits

presence of endorphin It is necessary in our body. In fact, when this does not happen, its lack manifests itself “low energy, low pain tolerance, and paranoid, obsessive thinking“Ana Asensio explains. That’s why practice matters healthy habits which balances the production of endorphinsS. Food is key, but not only that. We propose 10 effective gestures to activate them: