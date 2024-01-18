2024 Oscars Best Supporting Actress Predictions

Diversity The Awards Circuit section is the home of all the awards news and related content from throughout the year, including the following: Official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Diversity Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current state of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) surveys show, competitions are fluid and subject to change depending on discussion and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Visit the prediction pages for the respective ceremonies via the links below:

oscar , Amy , grammy , Tony

2024 Oscars Predictions:

best Supporting Actress

Focus Features / Universal Pictures

Weekly Comment (Updated January 18, 2024):The supporting actress race can be described in one word: messy.

Three women have received nominations from each televised awards ceremony – Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”), Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”). But as we see almost every year, there is always that one overlooked actor who (almost) reaches everywhere but still misses out in the end. Previous overlooked artists include Idris Elba (“Beasts of No Nation”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Daniel Brühl (“Rush”), Hong Chau (“Downsizing”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Paperboy”). What many of them have in common is that they were probably the only nominees for their film. This is a challenging hurdle to overcome that many pundits take lightly.

It seems highly unlikely that Blunt or CCA and Golden Globe winner Randolph would miss out. However, it’s Brooks I’m most worried about.

Despite giving the best performance in her film, Brooks may not be as safe as some might believe – unless you feel confident about the film landing other categories like costumes, song or best picture. It also presents a problem for those who have faltered along the way, like Penelope Cruz (“Ferrari”), Jodie Foster (“Nyad”), and Julianne Moore (“May December”). However, what helps them is that they are all former Oscar winners/nominees for single-nominated performances (e.g., Christopher Plummer for “All the Money in the World” and Kathy Bates for “Richard”). ) occurs more frequently than. Jewel”).

When surprise nominees miss out, those spots are filled with surprise acting nominees from Best Picture nominated films (e.g., Alan Alda in “The Aviator” or Marina de Tavira for “Roma”). This bodes well for America Ferrera (“Barbie”), Kara Jade Myers (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), and Sandra Huller (“The Zone of Interest”). Maybe even a little for Erica Alexander (“American Fiction”) and Rosamund Pike (“Saltburn”), if you consider that the latter film is stunning in Best Picture.

What is clear is that you can make a compelling case for inclusion as one of the top 12 names. Which is in and out depends on your predictive vision.

Ultimately, I would predict that Hular will make history as the first actress nominated for two non-English language performances.

Reading: of variety Awards Circuit for the latest Oscar predictions in all categories.

***The list below is not final and will be updated throughout the awards season.

And the anticipated nominees are:

Danielle Brooks ,purple colour” (Warner Bros.) America Ferrera ,barbie” (Warner Bros.) Rosamund Pike ,saltburn(Amazon MGM Studios) Penelope Cruz ,ferrari(neon) Kara Jade Myers ,flower moon killer(Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Other top tier prospects

Erica Alexander ,American fiction(MGM) Rachel Mcadams ,Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret(Lionsgate) claire foy , “We are all strangers(Searchlight Pictures) viola davis ,Air(Amazon MGM Studios) Taraji P. Henson ,purple colour” (Warner Bros.) Lily Gladstone – ,flower moon killer” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) ** juliet binoche ,taste of things(IFC Films/Sapan Studios) Leslie Uggams ,American fiction(MGM) Patricia Clarkson ,Monica(IFC Films) Niecy Nash-Bates ,Original(neon)

even in moderation

Scarlett Johansson ,asteroid city(focus features) Issa Rae ,American fiction(MGM) vanessa kirby ,napoleon(Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures) Rhea Pearlman ,barbie” (Warner Bros.) Florence Pugh ,oppenheimer(Universal Pictures) Anne Hathaway ,eileen(neon) tilda swinton ,murderer(Netflix) halle bailey ,purple colour” (Warner Bros.) Maura Tierney ,iron claw(A24) Annie Gonzalez ,Flamin’ Hot(Hulu/Searchlight Pictures)

Eligible titles (alphabetically by studio)**

** This official list is incomplete, all release dates have not yet been confirmed and are subject to change.

2022 Category Winner: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

oscar predictions categories

best picture | Director Best Actor | Best Actress Supporting Actor | Supporting Actress | Original Screenplay Adapted Screenplay Animated Feature | Production Design Cinematography Designer Suit | Film editing Makeup and Hairstyling Sound Visual effects Original Score | Original song Documentary Feature | International Specialty Animated Shorts | Documentary Shorts | live action shorts

About Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic awards in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented in the approximately 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, assistants, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentarians, executives, film editors, make-up and hair stylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives). Music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.