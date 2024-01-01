2024 Pro Bowl roster: NFL stars selected to represent the AFC and NFC

nfl format of pro bowl For the last season, opted for a series away from traditional football games Games, Challenges and Skills Competitions, Thus pro bowl games,

No matter how much the format changes, being selected to the Pro Bowl is still a consideration Big respect for the league players And then, we review who has been chosen to represent AFC And this nfc As the best in each situation of the season.

when is the 2024 pro bowl

2024 Pro Bowl games will be held 2 daysin both cities orlando: will be the first Thursday 1 February And second, the sunday 4 Of the said month.

AFC roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl

player Post equipment
tua tagovailoa Q.B. dolphin
lamar jackson Q.B. crows
patrick mahomes Q.B. Chiefs
Raheem Mostert R.B. dolphin
James Cook R.B. Bills
derrick henry R.B. titans
Alec Ingold American Plan dolphin
tyreek hill W.R. dolphin
Amari Cooper W.R. Browns
keenan allen W.R. Chargers
jammer chase W.R. Bengal
travis kels Tea Chiefs
David Njoku Tea Browns
laremy tunsil Tea texans
Dion Dawkins Tea Bills
Terron Armstead Tea dolphin
quenton nelson Yes colts
joel bitonio Yes 49ers
Joe Thuni Yes Chiefs
creed humphrey C Chiefs
tyler linderbaum C crows
miles garrett Of Browns
max crosby Of raiders
trey hendrickson Of Bengal
chris jones DT Chiefs
quinnan williams DT jet
Justin Madubuike DT crows
TJ Watt LB. steelers
khalil mack LB. chargers
josh allen LB. jaguar
roquan smith LB. crows
patrick queen LB. crows
Pat Surtain II C.B. broncos
willow gardner C.B. jet
Jalen Ramsey C.B. dolphin
denzel ward C.B. Browns
Justin Simmons Yes broncos
minka fitzpatrick Yes steelers
kyle hamilton Yes crows
Justin Tucker K crows
AJ Cole Why raiders
Marvin Mims Jr. K.R. broncos
miles killebrew scheduled tribe. steelers

NFC roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl

player Post equipment
brock purdy Q.B. 49ers
dak prescott Q.B. Cowboy
Matthew Stafford Q.B. crowbar
Christian McCaffrey R.B. 49ers
d’andre swift R.B. Eagles
Kieran Williams R.B. crowbar
kyle juszczyk American Plan 49ers
c d lamb W.R. Cowboy
aj brown W.R. Eagles
mike evans W.R. buccaneers
puka nakua W.R. crowbar
george kittel Tea 49ers
Sam Laporta Tea lions
trent williams Tea 49ers
lane johnson Tea Eagles
Penny Sewell Tea lions
jack martin Yes Cowboy
chris lindstrom Yes Falcon
landon dickerson Yes Eagles
jason kelsey C Eagles
frank ragnow C lions
nick bossa Of 49ers
montage sweat Of Bear
aidan hutchinson Of lions
aaron donald DT crowbar
dexter lawrence DT veteran
Javon Hargrave DT 49ers
Michael Parsons LB. Cowboy
Danielle Hunter LB. vikings
Hassan Reddick LB. Eagles
fred warner LB. 49ers
bobby wagner LB. seahawks
Daron Bland C.B. Cowboy
Charvarius Ward C.B. 49ers
jaylon johnson C.B. Bear
devon witherspoon C.B. seahawks
jesse bates Yes Falcon
Budda Baker Yes Cardinals
julian love Yes seahawks
brandon aubrey K Cowboy
brian angry Why Cowboy
Rasheed Shaheed K.R. Saints
Jalen Reeves-Maybin scheduled tribe. lions

