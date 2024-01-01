2024 Pro Bowl roster: NFL stars selected to represent the AFC and NFC

nfl format of pro bowl For the last season, opted for a series away from traditional football games Games, Challenges and Skills Competitions, Thus pro bowl games,
No matter how much the format changes, being selected to the Pro Bowl is still a consideration Big respect for the league players And then, we review who has been chosen to represent AFC And this nfc As the best in each situation of the season.
when is the 2024 pro bowl
2024 Pro Bowl games will be held 2 daysin both cities orlando: will be the first Thursday 1 February And second, the sunday 4 Of the said month.
AFC roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl
|player
|Post
|equipment
|tua tagovailoa
|Q.B.
|dolphin
|lamar jackson
|Q.B.
|crows
|patrick mahomes
|Q.B.
|Chiefs
|Raheem Mostert
|R.B.
|dolphin
|James Cook
|R.B.
|Bills
|derrick henry
|R.B.
|titans
|Alec Ingold
|American Plan
|dolphin
|tyreek hill
|W.R.
|dolphin
|Amari Cooper
|W.R.
|Browns
|keenan allen
|W.R.
|Chargers
|jammer chase
|W.R.
|Bengal
|travis kels
|Tea
|Chiefs
|David Njoku
|Tea
|Browns
|laremy tunsil
|Tea
|texans
|Dion Dawkins
|Tea
|Bills
|Terron Armstead
|Tea
|dolphin
|quenton nelson
|Yes
|colts
|joel bitonio
|Yes
|49ers
|Joe Thuni
|Yes
|Chiefs
|creed humphrey
|C
|Chiefs
|tyler linderbaum
|C
|crows
|miles garrett
|Of
|Browns
|max crosby
|Of
|raiders
|trey hendrickson
|Of
|Bengal
|chris jones
|DT
|Chiefs
|quinnan williams
|DT
|jet
|Justin Madubuike
|DT
|crows
|TJ Watt
|LB.
|steelers
|khalil mack
|LB.
|chargers
|josh allen
|LB.
|jaguar
|roquan smith
|LB.
|crows
|patrick queen
|LB.
|crows
|Pat Surtain II
|C.B.
|broncos
|willow gardner
|C.B.
|jet
|Jalen Ramsey
|C.B.
|dolphin
|denzel ward
|C.B.
|Browns
|Justin Simmons
|Yes
|broncos
|minka fitzpatrick
|Yes
|steelers
|kyle hamilton
|Yes
|crows
|Justin Tucker
|K
|crows
|AJ Cole
|Why
|raiders
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|K.R.
|broncos
|miles killebrew
|scheduled tribe.
|steelers
NFC roster for the 2024 Pro Bowl
|player
|Post
|equipment
|brock purdy
|Q.B.
|49ers
|dak prescott
|Q.B.
|Cowboy
|Matthew Stafford
|Q.B.
|crowbar
|Christian McCaffrey
|R.B.
|49ers
|d’andre swift
|R.B.
|Eagles
|Kieran Williams
|R.B.
|crowbar
|kyle juszczyk
|American Plan
|49ers
|c d lamb
|W.R.
|Cowboy
|aj brown
|W.R.
|Eagles
|mike evans
|W.R.
|buccaneers
|puka nakua
|W.R.
|crowbar
|george kittel
|Tea
|49ers
|Sam Laporta
|Tea
|lions
|trent williams
|Tea
|49ers
|lane johnson
|Tea
|Eagles
|Penny Sewell
|Tea
|lions
|jack martin
|Yes
|Cowboy
|chris lindstrom
|Yes
|Falcon
|landon dickerson
|Yes
|Eagles
|jason kelsey
|C
|Eagles
|frank ragnow
|C
|lions
|nick bossa
|Of
|49ers
|montage sweat
|Of
|Bear
|aidan hutchinson
|Of
|lions
|aaron donald
|DT
|crowbar
|dexter lawrence
|DT
|veteran
|Javon Hargrave
|DT
|49ers
|Michael Parsons
|LB.
|Cowboy
|Danielle Hunter
|LB.
|vikings
|Hassan Reddick
|LB.
|Eagles
|fred warner
|LB.
|49ers
|bobby wagner
|LB.
|seahawks
|Daron Bland
|C.B.
|Cowboy
|Charvarius Ward
|C.B.
|49ers
|jaylon johnson
|C.B.
|Bear
|devon witherspoon
|C.B.
|seahawks
|jesse bates
|Yes
|Falcon
|Budda Baker
|Yes
|Cardinals
|julian love
|Yes
|seahawks
|brandon aubrey
|K
|Cowboy
|brian angry
|Why
|Cowboy
|Rasheed Shaheed
|K.R.
|Saints
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|scheduled tribe.
|lions