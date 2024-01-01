If there's ever a queen of the"/>

Megan Fox proves the chrome nail trend isn't going anywhere in 2024

If there’s ever a queen of the shiny, exciting manicure, it’s Megan Fox. Throughout 2023, she consistently debuted some of the most original nail looks. Studded “Devil Red” nails, web nails, tattoo nails, cotton candy nails, the list is really long. So, there was no doubt that the mani she wore to ring in the New Year topped all the looks of the past months. You know, this is a good manicure omen for all the nails to come in 2024.

On New Year’s Eve, the actor was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Cassie in Aspen, Colorado. While walking through snow-covered streets, Fox was completely bundled up in fabulous winter attire. However, sticking out from her long black coat was one manicure we couldn’t look away from: ultra-long chrome nails.

The nails were Fox's longest nails ever – extending several inches beyond his fingers. Square shape, each of them matches the same color and finish. Similar to the pink lip gloss nail trend that dominated last summer, they were all coated in bright baby pink. However, they were more than just shiny; They were covered with reflective chrome. It's a bit like a glitter donut manicure and lip gloss nails shared by an extra-long child – making the glitter of Colorado snow shine from each of her fingers.

Although her outfit was definitely changed before the ball dropped, her cozy look is going right on our winter mood board.

Fox hid her bright red bob under her oversized white teddy bear jacket. Then a long black coat was put over it. She wore simple black sweats as pants, and accessorized with chunky black sneakers and a Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton handbag.
Although the length of faux nails may be a bit much, the color is very easy to imitate at home.

First, remove any polish from your nails with nail polish remover. Then, cut and file your nails to the desired length before applying oil to soften your cuticles and push them back. Then, clean your nails and polish the surface for an even canvas before going over with your favorite base coat.

Then come back to your colors. For a baby pink moment, wear something like Orléans First Kiss or rose-colored glasses ($11 each); However, any light pink color will be suitable. Then, paint two coats and let dry before sprinkling on your favorite fine-milled chrome eyeshadow and sealing with a top coat. No matter how long you go, you'll have a Megan Fox-approved nail look for 2024.

Read the original article on Byrdie.

