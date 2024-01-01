Megan Fox proves the chrome nail trend isn’t going anywhere in 2024

His extra-long version is great.

If there’s ever a queen of the shiny, exciting manicure, it’s Megan Fox. Throughout 2023, she consistently debuted some of the most original nail looks. Studded “Devil Red” nails, web nails, tattoo nails, cotton candy nails, the list is really long. So, there was no doubt that the mani she wore to ring in the New Year topped all the looks of the past months. You know, this is a good manicure omen for all the nails to come in 2024.

On New Year’s Eve, the actor was spotted with Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Cassie in Aspen, Colorado. While walking through snow-covered streets, Fox was completely bundled up in fabulous winter attire. However, sticking out from her long black coat was one manicure we couldn’t look away from: ultra-long chrome nails.