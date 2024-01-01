Some iPhone 15 Pro edges are peeling

A group of users are noticing that there is a cosmetic issue on the edges of their iPhone 15 Pro, apparently it is more serious than it looks

iPhone 15 Pro has missing edges

It is being reported An aesthetic issue that affects iPhone 15 Pro users, According to a user report on Reddit, The edges of the iPhone are peeling to such an extent that the adhesive is starting to come off, Despite using a protective case, this indicates that the entire back part was like a kind of sticker that was supposed to come off the body of the iPhone.

There is a serious problem with the edges of the iPhone 15 Pro

A strange problem that affects a small percentage of iPhone 15 Pro users so far. Another user on the same network comments that “there’s a lot of black stuff sticking out the sides.” He realized this because he wanted to clean his case and then the device,

On the other hand, One user indicated that he took his iPhone 15 Pro to Apple 2 days after purchasing it, Experts reported that the adhesive used to hold the back cover was not applied properly. They completely redesigned the device.

They suggest that if you have an iPhone with this problem then you should avoid contact with any kind of liquid, It will probably eventually peel off and the back will come off completely.

single source manufacturing problem

There is an important curiosity about which it is very important to be clear. The previous generation of iPhone 14 Pro required replacement of the entire unit if the back part was damaged. Now with the iPhone 15 you can only replace the back part, which is made of glass.

The repair method may be the issue that is affecting the number of users reporting this issue. No such problem has been reported with other iPhone 15 models so far., Another detail worth taking into account could be the titanium material, although the edge that is attached to the iPhone is thanks to the adhesive that was mentioned later.

it is important that If you see any details on your iPhone 15 Pro on one of the edges You can first contact Apple Support, Most likely, they will invite you to take it to the nearest Apple Store to perform the relevant diagnostics and most likely they will replace the device.