21-year-old Cuban girl stabbed to death in Camagüey

A young Cuban woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former partner in Camagüey What would be the fourth femicide of the year in Cuba.

Talia Labanido Figueiredo, 21, was allegedly murdered by her former partner, Yendry Rodríguez, in Nuevitas, Camagüey, independent media report. Cuban time,

Labanido Figueiredo, a native of Guaymaro and mother of a little girl separated from the alleged femicide a month ago, has already been arrested.

Neighbors told La Hora de Cuba that the young woman is being buried this Wednesday at her home on Avenida de los Martires, between C. Peña and Juan Canino, in Guamaro.

The killer, a native of Sibanique, arrived at the house of Talia’s grandparents in Guamaro yesterday afternoon at around 3:00 looking for her.

After not finding her and finding out through other means that she was in Nuevitas, he arrived in that coastal municipality around 7:00 pm. m, an unnamed source assured independent media.

“The murder happened after that hour, because the body was found at night by a friend – a resident of the house in Nuevitas where Talia was – and it had 12 stab wounds. The alleged killer fled and was captured by police on the outskirts of Nuevite municipality,” the report continues.

The unnamed source said the motive for the murder was apparently jealousy.

it’s about Second femicide of the year in Camagüey After the murder of Diana Rosa Cervantes Mejias on January 2.