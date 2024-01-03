3 pharmacy creams with retinol and good-looking effect that are popular among those over 60: They are anti-aging and plump

He retinol It is one of the essential elements of an anti-aging routine. In addition to other ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide, retinoids have earned well-deserved fame for their ability to combat the effects of aging on the skin.

The effectiveness of retinol has been proven, it is an ideal ingredient Fight wrinkles, sagging, hydrate, Illuminate… From the age of 30 onwards it is an interesting active ingredient for your anti-aging routine, although it is never too late to start using retinol and see visible results in a short time.

Do you know the secrets of retinol? We’ll tell you all about them before telling you which are the three pharmacy creams that people with mature skin love to get Soft, smooth and hydrated skin,

Why use retinol to combat facial aging?

Retinol has become everyone’s favorite active ingredient due to the many benefits it provides for the face.

to help Reduce the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines ,

, improves the hydration Deep with leather effect filling.

Deep with leather effect filling. Refines texture: Its effect is similar to that of an exfoliant. Gradually it softens the skin.

treat aging picture :Helps deal with sun spots effectively.

:Helps deal with sun spots effectively. corrects blemishes Causes of acne on the face.

Beginner’s Guide to Using Retinol

GTRES

It’s never too late to start using retinol, but it’s important to know that (especially with sensitive skin) you’ll need to go through the retinization process. This is what it means to start over low concentration products (between 0.1% to 0.3%) and incorporating it little by little, reaching daily use according to tolerance.

Week 1 and 2, It is recommended to apply this component during the first phase 2 times per week To ensure the minimum recommended dose is received without causing harm to the skin.

Week 3 and 4, During this period we will start implementing it. 3 times a weekAlways I am leaving two days free between each application.

during week 5 has been applied for alternating daysBecause the skin is already sufficiently adapted to the compound and can receive all the benefits without irritation.

From week 6 Your skin will already be ready to treat it Every day With retinoids and you can start enjoying all the benefits of this powerful ingredient.

3 Pharmacy Retinol Creams That People Over 60 Love

Pharma Dorsche Global Anti-Aging Cream with an advanced formula that works against the signs of aging, combining the three most effective anti-aging active ingredients: Retinol, Vitamin C and Coenzyme Q10, This is a patented retinol that allows for greater stability and greater penetration.

This cream stimulates the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin to achieve a smoother, more homogeneous and youthful appearance. Along with moisturizing effect, it also provides elasticity and density to the skin. Brightens, evens skin tone and reduces wrinkles effectively, It costs €39.60 at El Corte Inglés.

Dorsch Pharmacy

See more

it La Roche-Posay Intensive and Corrective Cream With retinol is one of the favorites of women over 60. Reduces deep wrinkles and smoothes the epidermis, evens tone and reduces photoaging spots. Redermic R has maximum anti-aging and corrective effect, guaranteeing tolerance in sensitive skin. Ideal for improving the appearance of forehead wrinkles, crow’s feet and upper lip.

It is a cream that combines retinol and thermal water (soothing, softening and antioxidant) that you should use at night and always in the morning in combination with SPF 30 protection. It costs €29.99 in Primor.

La Roche Poy

See more

Retinol Correxion Cream by RoC Deeply hydrates the skin for up to 48 hours and visibly reduces the effects of skin aging (wrinkles, firmness, radiance, hydration…). This is a fast-absorbing moisturizing cream made with pure ROC retinol and hyaluronic acid. It costs €24.42 in Primor.

R.O.C.

See more