(Opinion) Jin Haneda: “Let’s make a real commitment to well-being” | Opinion

Jin Haneda, CEO of Essity

Health and wellness becomes the issue given the most importance by people every day. In that sense, and according to the latest Esity Global Survey, the concern to openly address topics such as mental health is one of the priorities. For example, in that survey, half of people say the community should focus more on improving mental well-being.

it is where companies Like us, who work to improve health and well-being so that people can enjoy a better quality of life, we aim to educate people to break the taboos around disease prevention through our solutions, services and campaigns. Are committed to predicting it.

But how to go from saying to doing? To begin work on this path, the most important thing is to engage the primary work team through building a corporate culture that has a commitment to sustainability and diversity as part of the organizational DNA.

Secondly, at a time when GPT chat and artificial intelligence are part of daily conversations, it is important to remember that technology and innovation serve a purpose, and not the other way around. For example, our production plant in Colombia is the leader in its region in achieving carbon neutral certification, which also allows us to contribute to job creation in the region.

And, finally, keep in mind that education is the best investment to change the world. Thus priority is given to those works which have become great triumphs because of their power of transformation; They are undoubtedly able to break taboos through specific works and for very different audiences.

From girls, boys and teenagers, visiting their schools for free to educate them about menstruation and sexuality, up to older adults, inviting them to experience incontinence without prejudices and limitations, because suffering from urinary incontinence One in four people also avoids talking about this condition. According to Essity Hygiene and Health Report.

In this way, not only companies contribute, but we all manage to make a real commitment to the well-being of people and the planet at the beginning of this New Year. Therefore, invitation as a brand or professional is to embody actions with purpose.

