3 thousand dollars for roaming!

The scandalous case of a Cuban-American who traveled to the island and had to pay almost 3 thousand dollars for a tour that never worked. When he had to travel to Cuba for a family emergency late last year, Isidro Abello asked his telephone company, T-Mobile, to activate roaming service on the island, a service the company has offered since 2016.

“I was going for three days and they charged me for 10 days,” Isidro told the Telemundo 51 television network. The man accepted the fee for 10 days, but upon arriving in Cuba the service was not working and he had to use one. An acquaintance’s cell phone.

Upon returning to the United States, Isidro found himself with a bill for more than $2,800. According to the bill, he was being charged approximately $2,700 for international roaming charges and $39 for the international pass he purchased. He says he called immediately to claim that money.

“The next day they called me and told me they were going to give me a loan of $500 so I wouldn’t have to pay everything. No, I don’t want any credit,’ the influencer said on T-Mobile.

T-Mobile, roaming that does not work in Cuba and the bill is very high

Isidro said he even called his bank in the United States to stop the payment, but T-Mobile continued to charge him $2,800, so he decided to contact Telemundo 51 Responde and he spoke to the media. After the pressure he apparently gave the desired reaction.

According to Telemundo, when he contacted the company, he was told that they had forwarded the matter to their customer service team and a few days later, Isidro received good news.

,They sent me an invoice for the usual two months that I had to pay and they removed all the other fees they wanted to charge,” the man said.

In May 2016, the T-Mobile company spoke of a commercial agreement between them and the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) that would allow Cuban customers to access direct telephone connections and roaming services on the island.

It represents further progress in the process of normalization of relations between the US and Cuba, which began in 2014. The service was expected to be available to T-Mobile mobile phone users beginning in summer 2016.