36 years later, Beetlejuice sequel released in theaters: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday on Netflix) joins the cult saga in 2024

Beetle Juice! Beetle Juice! Beetle Juice! We had to wait almost four decades to see the grand return to cinema of the troublemaker played by Michael Keaton. Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled to be released in 2024, with a portion of the original cast joining forces along with rising Hollywood star: Jenna Ortega. A few months ahead of its release, the director has (finally) released a trailer that will bring a smile back on the faces of fans of the first film that released in 1988.

return of beetlejuice

One of the least likeable and yet iconic characters of the late 80s appears in the cinema for a future school year (not surprising really). Tim Burton returns for the second time to invoke the fun and terrifying Beetlejuice, always played by Michael Keaton. It seems the American actor is keen to reprise the roles at the core of his past glory after playing Batman aka Bruce Wayne in Andres Muschietti’s “The Flash”.

The famous Baroque director also remembers Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder whose careers are getting a second wind with the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” The original cast is completed by confirmed stars (Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe) and Hollywood’s new hope: Jenna Ortega (Scream, Scream VI, Wednesday). The rest of the creative team includes cinematographer Harris Zambarloukos (Murder on the Orient Express) as well as screenwriters Gough and Miller and Seth Grahame-Smith (The Lego Batman Movie). Returning to Winter River several years after the tragedy that struck the Deetz family, the demon still has a mischief up his sleeve.

After a terrible tragedy, the Deetz family returns to Winter River. Still haunted by the memory of Beetlejuice, Lydia has her life turned upside down when her daughter Astrid, a rebellious teenager, accidentally opens a portal leading to the afterlife. With chaos looming over both worlds, it’s only a matter of time before someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times and this mischievous demon returns to wreak havoc… – Warner Bros. pictures

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be released in French cinemas on September 11, 2024.

The first trailer to “rediscover” the magic of yesteryear

On March 21, 2024, Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to reward the wait of Tim Burton and/or Beetlejuice fans with the first short trailer for its sequel. This 1988 film has become popular with thousands (even millions) of viewers around the world and its reappearance in theaters 36 years later could make anyone fear the worst. The first images presented are enough to reassure even the most skeptics while opening up a field of possibilities. The modernized visuals retain the distinctive aspects of the saga. Additionally, the orchestral cover of the song “Banana Boat” brings back memories and ensures that Beetlejuice is not Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.