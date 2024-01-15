Luis Angel Malagon, renewed by the US until 2027

After announcing this he extended the contract of sebastian caceres By 2027, America Club announced that their starting goalkeeper, luis angel malagonwill also remain part of its ranks for at least three more years.

Through their social networks, they cuppa They released a publication in which the national team can be seen signing their contracts, in addition to holding the team shirt. Americawith your name and number 2027In reference to the year until which it will be added to the Azulcrema team.

Via his Instagram stories, the Michoacan goalkeeper said: “Thank you to God, to the board for believing in me, to my family for being my support., Let’s move forward for more, I will always try my best. go to America,

This is what happens when Luis Angel Malagon Concentrated with the Mexican national team at the disposal of Jaime ‘Jimmy’ Lozano, who chose veteran Guillermo Ochoa for the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals. On Sunday they will play the final of the continental tournament against the United States, whom they have not beaten in the final since 2019.

America trusts its team

America’s plan at the beginning of the year was to keep its squad intact Champion in Apertura 2023And when they saw the casualties they partially achieved it Leo Suarez retires from Pumas and Miguel Layun To run the Kings League; Also, he recently moved Jonathan ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez Which also involves some controversies. In return, they were strengthened Chicote Calderon, Elian Hernandez, Mauro Lainez and Dutch Javero Dilrosun As the most impressive signature.

He recently announced a contract extension sebastian caceresBut fans are still waiting for a deal The ‘bomb’ Henry Martin, who has already publicly stated that they offer him a contract for 3 more years, However, he indicated that they had not yet reached an agreement on monetary matters. On the other hand, the Yucatecan player said that his desire is to remain in the US and retire with Azulcremas, but it is uncertain whether negotiations will be successful.