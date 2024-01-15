Gazans captured in Israeli attack on hospital

Hundreds of men were detained, women were forced to move south, and bodies were left in the streets. Residents around Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip describe the area as having become “hell”, with Israeli forces fighting Hamas militants.

“There was firing and artillery bombardment all night. In the morning (Friday) I went to my neighbor’s house to look for water. There were many bodies on the street, tanks blocked access to the hospital, I saw a fire in a house, Houses were destroyed,” says Mohammed, a 59-year-old man who did not want to give his last name.

Residents of the nearby Al Shati refugee camp say the areas around the hospital complex are “a ghost town.”

“The army goes door to door and arrests all the men and even children. Everyone is afraid of being killed or detained,” he says. For him, “What is happening is revenge and destruction. I think Gaza has turned into something worse than hellfire.”

The Israeli military launched the operation on Monday and said it was “carrying out precision operations at Al Shifa hospital, avoiding harm to civilians, patients, doctors and medical equipment.”

“Information indicates that the hospital is being used by high-ranking Hamas terrorists,” he said, adding that dozens of tanks and armored vehicles were deployed in the operation.

The Israeli military also said that since Monday it had “killed more than 150 terrorists in the hospital area, detained hundreds of suspects and detected terrorist weapons and infrastructure,” as it reported, suddenly in its sixth month of war. There was an attack. Hamas in Israel on 7 October.

According to military sources and witnesses, fighting has occurred between Israeli troops and Palestinian fighters.

The health ministry of the Hamas government in Gaza says several hospital buildings were damaged. Arrests also occurred among medical workers.

A nurse who did not want to give her name told an AFP journalist that the nightly bombings “damaged all the buildings”, and particularly a surgery service.

This nurse says displaced civilians have been taking shelter in the hospital for weeks, but now “there is not enough food and water there.”

took off the clothes

Before its operation, the Israeli army issued leaflets urging the population to evacuate the area. An AFP reporter saw hundreds of people running away.

Four days later, on Friday, “at dawn, the occupation forces raided all the houses and residential buildings around the Al Katiba neighborhood,” says Mahmoud Abu Amra, 50.

According to the description, Israeli forces “drove neighbors out of their homes, and forced men over the age of 16 to undress completely, except for their underwear. They tied them up, shot them with the butts of rifles. Beaten, they insulted him and then took him to a nearby hospital school for questioning and detention.

In turn, women and children were “forced to move west and to the coast towards the south of the Gaza Strip.”

In a statement to AFP, the Israeli military said the detained individuals, who had no connection to “terrorist” activities, had been released. “The arrested individuals are treated in accordance with international law,” the military said.

And he added that “It is often necessary for people suspected of terrorism to hand over their clothes so that they can be examined, and to ensure that they are not concealing any explosive vests or any other weapons ( …) The clothes are then returned to the captives as intact as possible.”

A surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 killed 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP report based on official figures.

Israeli reprisals have killed 32,070 people, most of them civilians, in Gaza, which has been under siege since the beginning of the conflict, according to Hamas’ health ministry.