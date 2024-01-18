4 Easy Habits You Can Imitate

Have you ever wondered why the japanese are very happy, Japan is one of these Happiest countries in the worldAccording to the 2023 World Happiness Report of the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). And not only that, but also This is one of the longest, But what habits help Japanese people live so long and so well?

You may have the answer to this night habits, The Japanese have a way of ending the day that allows them to relax their body and mind and fall into deep sleep. wake up with energy and optimism, These habits are the result of ancient wisdom, which combines tradition, science and philosophy.

These 10 infusions will help you get relief from inflammation and sleep more comfortably. Find them! clear 8 Infusions to Drink Before Bed and Wake Up More Beautifully

In the West, we are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of taking care of our health and happiness, so, We once again set our sights to the east We are looking for inspiration and advice to improve the quality of our lives. What can we learn from the Japanese? What secrets are hidden behind their nocturnal habits? And how can we implement them in our daily routine?

If you already know the 3 exercises that the Japanese do before sleeping because it helps them lose weight, don’t miss it Habits they adopt at night to be happier the next day, you will be surprised Easy And they are effective.

What is happiness for the Japanese?

For the Japanese, happiness is based on the little thingsIn such subtleties as considering the fall of cherry petals (sakurafubuki) or make a broken item beautiful by fixing it. gold in its cracks ,kintsugi), a philosophy that has a lot to do with resilience because, by repairing our wounds, we emerge stronger. it is also related to The concept of ‘Ikigai’, the method of happiness and longevity.

What does ikigai mean in Japan?

Ikigai is a Japanese word that has no literal translation, but can be defined as “Reason to live” or “Reason to exist”what makes life worth living Since we woke up in the morning. According to the Japanese, everyone has an ikigai, a reason or purpose for existence, Something that inspires us and makes us happy, that gives energy and joy, Some have found it and are aware of it, others have it within themselves, but are not yet aware of it or perhaps have never been able to access it.

linked to ikigai self Realisation And it’s something internal and intuitive, that makes our work Lived with joy, not because of social impositions they give us satisfaction For yourself.

Héctor García and Francesc Miralles, to write their book’Ikigai: The Secret of Long and Young Life in Japan‘, one of the most inspirational books that will change your life, interviewed several residents of Okinawa, the world’s oldest island, resulting in a series of patterns that were based on ikigai of each personwhich means for japanese “A reason to exist”,

This was also demonstrated by the Ohsaki study published at Tohoku University. Official Journal of the American Psychosomatic Society, who discovered it People who find their own ikigai are healthier, live longer and enjoy happier, more active lifestyles.

And although finding it requires patient searching, as the authors set out, it is undoubtedly One of the secrets of a long, young and happy life.

Canva

What do the Japanese do to live longer?

The Japanese have many healthy habits that contribute to their longevity and quality of life. Some of them are following a Diet low in saturated fat and sugar Based on fish, whole grains, soy, tofu, seaweed and vegetables; drink lots of tea, which stimulates the immune system, helps memory, bones and heart; practice hara hachi bu, which means ‘eight parts of the stomach’ and involves eating until your stomach is 80% full, which prevents overweight and promotes digestion; And to be gratefulAn approach that can change the direction of your life as it promotes harmony, respect, purity and peace.

How is the lifestyle of the Japanese?

The lifestyle of the Japanese is a blend of tradition and modernity, reflecting their ancient wisdom and technological innovation. Japanese specialties hardworking, disciplined, polite and respectful With environment and society. He is also a lover of nature, art and culture enjoy activities Such as tea ceremony, origami, ikebana, manga, anime, karaoke or video games.

but one of the keys Being Happier Every Day Can Work Into Your Nighttime Habits, The Japanese have a series Custom They do this before going to bed, which helps them relax, sleep better, and prepare for the next day. These are 4 habits that are easy to do and very effective, and they are,

Do you want to get the best content from CLARA on your mobile? Click here and join our WhatsApp channel. We promise that our daily message will brighten your day.

have soup for dinner

Soup is a typical dish of Japanese cuisine, consumed both for breakfast and dinner. They usually eat for dinner Miso Soupa food related to longevity Due to the benefits it has for the body, as its main ingredient comes from soy and it is a good source of quality protein, which Help reduce LDL cholesterol and, Hydrates, satiates, provides nutrients and facilitates digestion, Furthermore, it has a Relaxing and calming effectIdeal to end the day.

Are you running out of ideas for dinner? Download our free ebook “Light and Delicious Dinners” with lots of recipes so you don’t get bored. Click here and get it.

Canva

take a hot bath

The Japanese are famous for their bathing culture, which dates back centuries. hot bath, either in the bathtub or in onsen(Thermal Spring), has many benefits for the body: Relaxes muscles, improves circulation, clears skin and reduces stressWhich helps you to sleep and get good sleep.

Canva

Go to sleep early and get 7 to 8 hours of sleep

Japanese people usually go to bed between 10 and 11 pmand wake up around 6 or 7 in the morning, allowing them sleep between 7 to 8 hoursRecommended time for good physical and mental health according to experts from WHO or The National Institutes of HealthGuide to Healthy Sleep’.

if you want to learn go to sleep early According to Dr. Andrew Weil, follow the trick of falling asleep in 1 minute.