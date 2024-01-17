Pink Starbucks cup. When will it go on sale?

starbucks Announced the launch date of Pink Glass, one of the most demanded products by consumers.

The American coffee shop published on its TikTok account the day when the pink cup will be available for sale, attracting followers of the brand.

The marketing that Starbucks will handle on this product that everyone wants is for them to enjoy their favorite drink with personality.

Do you want to know that day pink starbucks cup, Here we will give you all the information about this article.

starbucks pink cup release date

According to the StarbucksMexico account on TikTok, the pink cups will go on sale on Monday, February 5.

pink glass price

No price has been disclosed for the pink glass yet, it is expected that the exact figure will be announced in the coming days.

Obviously, we can’t confirm this, but this product will be sold to the general public, not just Starbucks Rewards customers.

What does a pink Starbucks cup look like?

In the video we can see that this glass has the Starbucks logo in the middle, it is apparently a Venti and it has a straw.

@starbucksmexico Carry your favorite drink with the glass that matches your personality. We are waiting for this 5th February. #starbucks #cafe #coffee #coffeeover #pink #vasorosa #vasosStarbucks♬ Original Sound – Starbucks Mexico

Starbucks statistics in the world

starbucks It has more than 100 million regular customers worldwide. These customers visit the chain’s stores an average of 15 times per year.

In 2023, the number of Starbucks coffee shops exceeds 38 thousand worldwide. Over the past 15 years, the Seattle-based company’s locations have more than doubled.

How much is the brand worth?

The American coffee chain reached its highest brand value since 2010.

It is estimated that the brand is worth an estimated US$61,535 million.

The brand is known for its quality, its welcoming atmosphere and its commitment to sustainability.

Who owns Starbucks?

Starbucks is owned by Howard Schultz, an American businessman who founded the company in 1985. Schultz is the CEO and owns a majority stake in the company.

He was born in 1953 in Brooklyn, New York. He studied business at Northern Michigan University and Harvard University. After graduation, he worked as a coffee salesman for Dunkin’ Donuts.

In 1981, Schultz visited Pike Place Coffee Roasters in Seattle, Washington. He was impressed by the café’s cozy atmosphere and the taste of the coffee. In 1983, Schultz purchased Pike Place Coffee Roasters and changed the name to Starbucks.

The company grew rapidly in the following years. In 1992, the company went public. In 2000, Schultz left the company to focus on his foundation, The Schultz Family Foundation. In 2008, Schultz returned as CEO.

Under Schultz’s leadership, Starbucks has become one of the most popular coffee chains in the world.

