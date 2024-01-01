Google Play updates to all Android in January 2024: What’s new

Google Play is going to be updated on your Android mobile in January, and we are going to tell you what new features it brings.

As everything usually happens, this January 2024 Google has launched an update For almost all Android phones via Google Play, This is an update that will reach your mobile regardless of the manufacturer, since it does not come from the manufacturer but from Google through its application store.

this update improve some internal functions Android, features common to all mobile phones, regardless of their customization layer. These are not big news, but small internal improvements.

Google Play update news in January

We leave the list for you news headlines Which will be deployed on Android phones with this update. Some of these changes are related to Google Play Services for Android 5.0 and later, while some others are for modules available in Android 10 or later. Therefore, depending on your version of the operating system, you may not receive them all. Here are the news:





android webview v121

Improve security and privacy.

New features for app developers that improve the integration of their apps with web content.

bug fixes.

Google Play Store version 39.3

(Phone): New government badges for finding apps from public entities. Available in 12 countries initially and will be available in more countries soon.

Adaptive Connectivity Services Page 2024.01

(Phone): Stability improvements, bug fixes and performance optimizations.

Google Play Services v24.01

(Car, PC, Phone, TV, Wear): New features for app developers to use your location and processes related to apps.

(Car, PC, Phone, TV, Wear): News in system management services to improve mobile performance, security and battery.

Android System Intelligence U.14

(Phone): The ability to adjust Adaptive Sound has been added to the Pixel Fold.

(Phone): A new setting has been added to change the size and style of automatic subtitles.

Google Play Store version 39.2

(PC, Phone, TV): Get better Google Play Protect notifications.

