49ers lose wide receiver Deebo Samuel to injury

San Francisco players left the field twice and were ruled out of their return at the beginning of the second half.

offensive of san francisco 49ers He lost one of his key offensive weapons in the first half of the divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers.

san francisco Announced that wide receiver deebo samuel He was ruled out of returning to the game after leaving the field for the second time due to Injury,

deebo samuel He had to leave the field in the first quarter due to a head injury. 49ers Announced that the receiver is being evaluated by A Injury in the head, but his return was authorized after a visit to the medical tent on the bench.

Deebo Samuel had to leave the field after being hit in the first quarter. Cooper Neal/Getty Images

Later in the second quarter, deebo samuel He remained sitting on the bench while his left shoulder was examined. niners He refused to return them, without specifying what kind Injury Had to suffer.

deebo samuel He injured his shoulder during the Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns and missed several weeks. That game started a three-game losing streak san francisco,

before leaving the game deebo samuel He had two receptions for 24 yards.

During the regular season, deebo samuel He had 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to 37 carries for 225 yards and five scores.

Without deebo samuelAir raid san francisco That left Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ray-Ray McCloud III as well as George Kittle as their primary receivers.